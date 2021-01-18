Global Artificial Intelligence Market Trends & Forecast to 2027- Industry Analysis by Geographical Regions, Type and Application

Artificial Intelligence market report is the outcome of continual efforts guided by knowledgeable forecasters, innovative analysts and brilliant researchers. They work with respect to detailed and thorough research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the consecutive direction for the business needs. The Artificial Intelligence market report is a window to the industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. To accomplish something great in this competitive market place, businesses must look for a better solution to refine their business strategies and that’s where this Artificial Intelligence market report seems very helpful.

Artificial Intelligence Market accounted for USD 16.14 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 37.3% the forecast period . artificial intelligence field holds secure development prospects, inferable from which, the key players are concentrating on building up an incorporated arrangement including equipment and programming. Moreover, to grow their client achieve, a few merchants have teamed up with wholesalers and end clients for item appropriation.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes:

Welltok, Inc.,

Intel Corporation,

Nvidia Corporation,

Google Inc.,

IBM Corporation,

Microsoft Corporation,

General Vision,

Enlitic, Inc.,

Next IT Corporation,

iCarbonX,

Amazon Web Services,

Apple,

Facebook Inc.,

Siemens,

General Electric,

Micron Technology,

Samsung,

Xillinx,

Iteris,

Atomwise, Inc.,

Lifegraph,

Sense.ly, Inc.,

Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.,

Baidu, Inc.,

H2O ai, Enlitic, Inc. and Raven Industries.

The global artificial intelligence market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run.

Report Scope: Artificial Intelligence Market

Artificial Intelligence Market Outlook By Offering :

Hardware,

Software and Services

Artificial Intelligence Market Outlook By Technology :

Machine Learning,

Natural Language Processing and others

Artificial Intelligence Market Outlook By Type :

Artificial Neural Network,

Digital Assistance System and others

Artificial Intelligence Market Outlook by Applications:

Deep Learning,

Smart Robots and others

Artificial Intelligence Market Outlook By End-User Industry:

Healthcare,

Manufacturing and others

Artificial Intelligence Market Outlook By Regional Analysis :

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Core Objectives of Artificial Intelligence Market research

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Artificial Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.

development in United States, Europe and China. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

