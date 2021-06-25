Global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market Size, Covid-19 Impact, Healthcare Sector, Analysis, Insights, Share, Developments, Forecast to 2028||IBM, Google, Microsoft, General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic
Global Artificial intelligence in ultrasound imaging market research report has complete overview of the market, covering various aspects such as product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. The report lends a hand to stay up-to-date about the entire market and also puts forward holistic view of the market. With this market report, insights and realities of the healthcare industry can be focused which helps keep the business on the right track. A thorough analysis has been performed in this document to know the potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various angles. Artificial intelligence in ultrasound imaging market report contains remarkable market data, present market trends, product consumption, environment, technological innovation, future prospects, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.
Artificial intelligence in ultrasound imaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1,314.24 million by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 9.76% in the above mentioned forecast period.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the artificial intelligence in ultrasound imaging market are NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic, CloudMedx Inc., Imagia Cybernetics Inc., Precision Health Intelligence, LLC., Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Market Drivers
- Rise in public & private investments is driving the market.
- Increasing incidence rates of chronic diseases is driving the market.
Market Restraints
- Lack in the skilled AI professional is the major factor restraining the growth of this market
- High cost of the technique is restraining the market.
The core objectives of this report are:
- To analyze the status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market factors, and key players in the global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging market.
- To present the development of Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging market in the United States, Europe, and China.
- To summarize the key players tactically and analyze their development plans and strategies comprehensively.
- To reveal and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
- To discuss the future aspects impacting the global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging market in every possible way.
- To study the competition of market providers based on the factors such as innovation, reputation, pricing, service, promotion, and distribution.
- To gather the most important data from the research while arranging it in a proper manner so that the analysis is more efficient and effective.
Segmentation: Global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market
By Offering
(Hardware, Software, Services),
Technology
(Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context- Aware Computing, Computer Vision),
Ultrasound Technology
(Diagnostic Imaging, Therapeutic, 2D, 3D/4D Ultrasound Imaging, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy, Doppler Ultrasound),
Application
(Radiology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Gastroenterology),
End- User
(Hospitals and Providers, Patients, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Payers),
Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Table of Content:
Chapter 1:Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging market Overview
Chapter 2: Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging market Economic Impact
Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer
Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2026)
Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2019-2026)
Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7: market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8: Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11: Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market Geographic Analyses
Chapter 11.1: North America
Chapter 11.2: Europe
Chapter 11.3: Asia-Pacific
Chapter 11.4: South America
Chapter 12: Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 13: Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market Forecast (2019-2026)
Chapter 14: Related Reports
Chapter 15: Appendix
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2019, Philips announced the launch of their Epiq Elite ultrasound system. To improve the clinical confidence and patient experience it has combined the latest advances. Epiq Elite for obstetrics and gynecology delivers high image quality and 3D scans so that they can provide advanced fetal assessment during all stages of pregnancy.
- In June 2015, Royal Philips announced the launch of their anatomically Intelligent Ultrasound (AIUS), HeartModel. It has advanced quantification, automated 3-D views and robust reproducibility to cardiac ultrasound imaging. It will help the clinician to quickly, easily and confidently access the disease stats and find treatment for them.
Reasons to Purchase Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market Report:
- Current and future of Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- Analysis of various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
- The segment that is expected to dominate the Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging market
- Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
- Identify the latest developments, Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players
