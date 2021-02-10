Global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2026

An international Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging report helps out to meet the strategic and specific needs of the organization or business, by providing comprehensive market research analysis. This market research report delivers an analytical measurement of the main challenges faced by the business currently and in the upcoming years. It is a wide-ranging market research report that comprises of various parameters of the market namely market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. Each of these factors is again researched intensely for the enhanced and actionable market insights.

Market study of Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging business report considers a market attractiveness analysis, where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This research report helps to understand the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. The report has been formed by using information from trustworthy sources such as journals, websites, and annual reports of the companies, white papers, and mergers. All of this collected data is then checked and validated by the market experts for the readers and end users. The global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging report has appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market is growing at a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Development and advancement in the technology is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the artificial intelligence in ultrasound imaging market are NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic, CloudMedx Inc., Imagia Cybernetics Inc., Precision Health Intelligence, LLC., Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Offering

(Hardware, Software, Services),

Technology

(Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context- Aware Computing, Computer Vision),

Ultrasound Technology

(Diagnostic Imaging, Therapeutic, 2D, 3D/4D Ultrasound Imaging, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy, Doppler Ultrasound),

Application

(Radiology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Gastroenterology),

End- User

(Hospitals and Providers, Patients, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Payers),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Philips announced the launch of their Epiq Elite ultrasound system. To improve the clinical confidence and patient experience it has combined the latest advances. Epiq Elite for obstetrics and gynecology delivers high image quality and 3D scans so that they can provide advanced fetal assessment during all stages of pregnancy.

In June 2015, Royal Philips announced the launch of their anatomically Intelligent Ultrasound (AIUS), HeartModel. It has advanced quantification, automated 3-D views and robust reproducibility to cardiac ultrasound imaging. It will help the clinician to quickly, easily and confidently access the disease stats and find treatment for them.

Important Points Covered in Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market Report Are:

Study Coverage

Executive Summary

Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

Breakdown Data by Product

Breakdown Data by End User

Breakdown Data by Countries

Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

Company Profiles

Future Forecast (2019-2026)

Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Research Findings and Conclusion

And More.

