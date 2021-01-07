Global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market Business Prospects, Growth Opportunities 2021-2026||Intel Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

This Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging market report is a great source of information about the healthcare IT industry, important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the most recent developments across the globe. Such perfect and comprehensive market report brings into focus primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis. The report contains reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report also gives CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market.
Global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market is growing at a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Development and advancement in the technology is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Get Sample Copy Of This Report + All Related Graphs @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-ultrasound-imaging-market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the artificial intelligence in ultrasound imaging market are NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic, CloudMedx Inc., Imagia Cybernetics Inc., Precision Health Intelligence, LLC., Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Some major points from table of content:
- Introduction
- Research Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Key Inferences
- Market Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Market Segmentation
- Company Profiles & Competitive Landscape
- Future of the Market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2019, Philips announced the launch of their Epiq Elite ultrasound system. To improve the clinical confidence and patient experience it has combined the latest advances. Epiq Elite for obstetrics and gynecology delivers high image quality and 3D scans so that they can provide advanced fetal assessment during all stages of pregnancy.
- In June 2015, Royal Philips announced the launch of their anatomically Intelligent Ultrasound (AIUS), HeartModel. It has advanced quantification, automated 3-D views and robust reproducibility to cardiac ultrasound imaging. It will help the clinician to quickly, easily and confidently access the disease stats and find treatment for them.
Market Drivers
- Rise in public & private investments is driving the market.
- Increasing incidence rates of chronic diseases is driving the market.
Market Restraints
- Lack in the skilled AI professional is the major factor restraining the growth of this market
- High cost of the technique is restraining the market.
Access Complete Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-artificial-intelligence-in-ultrasound-imaging-market
Segmentation: Global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market
By Offering
(Hardware, Software, Services),
Technology
(Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context- Aware Computing, Computer Vision),
Ultrasound Technology
(Diagnostic Imaging, Therapeutic, 2D, 3D/4D Ultrasound Imaging, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy, Doppler Ultrasound),
Application
(Radiology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Gastroenterology),
End- User
(Hospitals and Providers, Patients, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Payers),
Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-ultrasound-imaging-market
Key reason to Purchase the report
- To describe and forecast the Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry.
- To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders
- To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the MID market growth
- Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various trocars across geographies.
- To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market
About Data Bridge Market Research
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com