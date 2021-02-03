Global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market 2021 Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know More About Brand Players

DBMR proclaims the addition of a new research report titled as, Global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 that contains the industrial chain, factual data about every single part of the Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging market, production chain, manufacturing capacity, sales volume, and revenue. The world class report covers all the market shares and approaches of the major competitors or the key market players. Such highlights about competitive landscape plays very important role in deciding about the enhancements required in the product already in the market or the future product. The report also performs systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. Besides, this market report contains an extensive evaluation of the markets growth prospects and restrictions. An influential market report offers an utter background analysis of the Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging industry along with an assessment of the parental market.

The Major players reported in the market include:

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

IBM

Google

Microsoft, General Vision

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Medtronic

CloudMedx Inc.

Imagia Cybernetics Inc.

Precision Health Intelligence, LLC.

Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market Segmentation:

Offerings Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market

Hardware

Software

Services

Application Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market

Radiology

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Cardiovascular

Gastroenterology

Competitive Landscape and Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market Share Analysis

Global artificial intelligence in ultrasound imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence in ultrasound imaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Philips announced the launch of their Epiq Elite ultrasound system. To improve the clinical confidence and patient experience it has combined the latest advances. Epiq Elite for obstetrics and gynecology delivers high image quality and 3D scans so that they can provide advanced fetal assessment during all stages of pregnancy.

In June 2015, Royal Philips announced the launch of their anatomically Intelligent Ultrasound (AIUS), HeartModel. It has advanced quantification, automated 3-D views and robust reproducibility to cardiac ultrasound imaging. It will help the clinician to quickly, easily and confidently access the disease stats and find treatment for them.

Important Information that can be extracted from the Report:

Impact of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market

Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging

Successful market entry strategies formulated by emerging Key players

Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share

Pricing and marketing strategies adopted by established market players

Country-wise assessment of the Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market in Various regions

Year-on-Year growth of Countries each market segment over the forecast period 2028

Market Drivers

Rise in public & private investments is driving the market.

Increasing incidence rates of chronic diseases is driving the market.

Market Restraints

Lack in the skilled AI professional is the major factor restraining the growth of this market

High cost of the technique is restraining the market.

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging in U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

