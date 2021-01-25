Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market || keyplayers Google Inc.  Cisco Systems SAP SE LLamasoft, Inc.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in supply chain is a creation of smart and wise machines that work, react, and respond like people. It is utilized to enhance the proficiency of day by day undertakings. There is huge development in the artificial intelligence in supply chain AIS due to advancement in innovation, selection of robots and drones, driverless tractors, crop health checking, and automated water system framework. High efficacy is offered by drones and software programming advancements, such as radars and GPS framework, empower to reduce weight on existing stressed workforce. Increasing use of big data, elevated demand for greater transparency as well as visibility into supply chain data and processes, and rising need to improve consumer services are some prominent factors benefiting the AI in supply chain market. Moreover, vast number of acquisitions and large technology vendors such as IBM, Google and Amazon are launching a new artificial intelligence-enabled product, thus creating lucrative growth opportunities for the global market.

The global artificial intelligence in supply chain market is segmented based on offerings, technology, application, end-user, and region.

Based on offerings, the global artificial intelligence in supply chain market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The software offerings segment is rising at a significant rate, due to rapidly increasing adoption of AI for various applications. On the basis of technology, the global market is classified into machine learning, natural language processing, context-aware computing, and computer vision. The computer vision technology segment is expected to grow at a higher rate. The increasing adoption of computer vision for autonomous or semiautonomous applications in various industries, such as automotive and manufacturing, is boosting growth of this segment. Based on application, the target market is classified into fleet management, supply chain planning, warehouse management, virtual assistant, risk management, and freight brokerage. Based on end-user, the target market is bifurcated into automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, healthcare, and food and beverages.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market, By Offerings, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)