Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Growth Opportunity, Competitive Landscape, Industry Status and Forecast

Asia- Pacific dominates the automotive collision repair market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing vehicle damages due to dearth of proper driving regulation while Europe is expected to witness the largest revenue share due to growing demand for advanced safety features in the region. New vendors in the market are facing tough competition from established international vendors as they struggle with technological innovations, reliability and quality issues. The report will answer questions about the current market developments and the scope of competition, opportunity cost and more. The facts and figures included producing this report are based on the data collection modules with large sample sizes. It is a meticulous analysis of the current scenario of the market, which takes into consideration several market dynamics. This market research study assists customers in understanding a range of drivers and restraints in the ICT industry which impacts the market during the forecast period.

Automotive collision repair market will register growth rate of 2.30% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Advancement in the automotive repair technology will create new opportunity for this market.

Leading Players operating in the Automotive Collision Repair Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. This report provides information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies, including:

3M,

Caliber Collision Centers,

DENSO CORPORATION,

DuPont,

Eastman Chemical Company,

Henkel AG,

Magna International,

Saint-Gobain,

Sika, and others

Market Drivers

Increasing congestions in urban areas has increased the chances of minor dents & scratches which are expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing automobile production, rising digitization of automotive repair & maintenance services, growing demand light duty vehicles & powder coating will drive the market demand in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Collision Repair Market Share Analysis

Automotive Collision Repair market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Automotive Collision Repair market.

Key Market Segmentation

By Product Type (Paint & Coatings, Consumables, Spare Parts), Service Channel (Do-It-Yourself, Do-It-For-Me, Original Equipment), Vehicle Type (Light- Duty Vehicle, Heavy Duty Vehicle, Two Wheelers), End- User (New OEM, Aftermarket, Recycled, Remanufactured), Auto Body Shops (Dealer Owned Shops, Independent Repair Shops), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Key Market Competitors: Automotive Collision Repair Industry

The major players covered in the automotive collision repair market report are 3M, Caliber Collision Centers, DENSO CORPORATION, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Robert Bosch LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Magna International Inc., Valeo, Wacker Chemie AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mirka Ltd., MANN+HUMMEL, Saint-Gobain, Sika AG, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

