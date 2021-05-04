Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Application ,Top Companies ,Regional Analysis, Technology Trend and Growth Rate Report

Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market

Artificial Intelligence in medicine is utilized to analyze complex medical data by approximating human cognition with the help of algorithms & software. The development of new drug & biologicals through clinical trials can take more than a decade & cost billions of dollars during this period. This technology can help to make this process faster & cheaper. Also, helps to improve the efficiency of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

The Artificial Intelligence in Medicine market report has explored some key dynamics which have a solid influence during this forecast period. This report studied the market trends, value trends, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. Also, report covers different market driving factors, restraining factors, and opportunities to gain an insightful understanding of the market.

The rise in adoption of precision medicine is expected to boost the global artificial intelligence in medicine market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing AI-based tools in medical care as well as the increase in venture capital investments will positively influence the market growth. Also, the increase in need for lowering healthcare costs, and the increase in importance of big data in medicine industry which anticipated propelling the global artificial intelligence in medicine market growth during this forecast period. The increase in the number of cross-industry partnerships is expected to fuel the global AI in medicine market growth. Number of AI start-ups in the healthcare industry has significantly grown from the past few years & the trend is expected to be the same in near future.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Atomwise Inc., Bay Labs, Inc., AICURE, LLC, Sense.ly Corporation., Medasense Biometrics Limited, Berg LLC, Modernizing Medicine Inc., Zebra Medical Vision Ltd, IBM Watson Health, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Medical Administration & Support

Patient Management

Research & Development

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

