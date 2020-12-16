Global Artificial Intelligence In Medical Imaging Market Projected To Be The Most Attractive Segment During 2020-2026||BioXcel Therapeutics, Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc, IDx Technologies Inc
Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market of which artificial intelligence in medical imaging is a part of is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 21.48 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 264.85 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 36.89% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Major competitors currently present in the market are BenevolentAI, OrCam, Babylon, Freenome Inc., Clarify Health Solutions, BioXcel Therapeutics, Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc, IDx Technologies Inc., K Health, Prognos, Medopad Ltd., Viz.ai Inc., Voxel Technology, Renalytix AI plc, Beijing Pushing Technology Co. Ltd., PAIGE, mPulse Mobile, Suki AI Inc., BERG LLC, Zealth Inc., OWKIN INC., and Your.MD.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2018, Zealth Inc. (Notable Healthcare), announced Series A funding for the company, expanding the financing capital of the company to USD 19.3 million. With this expansion, the company is expected to drive its products portfolio and expand the market share with its recent product launch of a voice-powered AI wearable device for doctors.
- In September 2017, International Conference on Intelligent Robots & Systems conducted the 30th IROS, 2017 conference discussing the uses and applications of robotics in healthcare, medical imaging and interventions. The conference was conducted in Vancouver, Canada from September 24-28, 2017.
Key points to focus in the report
- Key trends in the market place
- Major players and brands
- Drivers and restrains of the market
- Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026.
Segmentation: Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market
- By Offering
- Hardware
- Processors
- Micro-Processing Unit (MPU)
- Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)
- Field-Programmable Gate Array (FGPA)
- Others
- Memory
- Network
- Processors
- Software
- AI Platforms
- Application Program Interface (API)
- Machine Learning Framework
- AI Solutions
- AI Platforms
- Services
- Integration Services
- Development Services
- Hardware
By Technology
- Deep Learning
- Computer Vision
- Natural Language Processing (NLP)
- Others
- By Deployment Type
- On-Premise
- Cloud
By Application
- X-Ray
- Computed Tomography (CT)
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Ultrasound
- Molecular Imaging
By Clinical Applications
- Breast
- Lung
- Neurology
- Cardiovascular
- Liver
- Prostate
- Colon
- Musculoskeletal
- Others
By End-User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Research Laboratories
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
