Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market  Overview 2020: Competitive Landscape, Market Segmentation and Market Growth Analysis 2027

Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Report contains key drivers and Restraints of the market with their information and market competition situation among the vendors and company profile. Product picture, specification, classification, category are also mentioned. Comprehensively evaluates absolute scrutiny of the competitive landscape, covering value chain and key players.

Market Analysis: Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market

Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market of which artificial intelligence in medical imaging is a part of is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 21.48 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 264.85 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 36.89% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key Market Competitors: Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market

Major competitors currently present in the market are BenevolentAI, OrCam, Babylon, Freenome Inc., Clarify Health Solutions, BioXcel Therapeutics, Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc, IDx Technologies Inc., K Health, Prognos, Medopad Ltd., Viz.ai Inc., Voxel Technology, Renalytix AI plc, Beijing Pushing Technology Co. Ltd., PAIGE, mPulse Mobile, Suki AI Inc., BERG LLC, Zealth Inc., OWKIN INC., and Your.MD.

Global artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to better visualization and conclusive results in diagnostic procedure with the application of artificial intelligence in medical imaging.

Competitive Analysis: Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market

Global artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence in medical imaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Zealth Inc. (Notable Healthcare), announced Series A funding for the company, expanding the financing capital of the company to USD 19.3 million. With this expansion, the company is expected to drive its products portfolio and expand the market share with its recent product launch of a voice-powered AI wearable device for doctors.

In September 2017, International Conference on Intelligent Robots & Systems conducted the 30th IROS, 2017 conference discussing the uses and applications of robotics in healthcare, medical imaging and interventions. The conference was conducted in Vancouver, Canada from September 24-28, 2017.

Market Definition: Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market

Medical imaging can be described as the diagnostic procedure that involves the creation of visual aids and image representations of the human body, and involves the monitoring of performance and functioning of the organs of the human body. With the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare and medical imaging, there is a change in the way the diagnostics and the entire procedure is carried out. The AI assists the surgeons in carrying out the image capturing process and how to diagnose these images for the conclusion and personalized treatment in respect to every individual and patient. Artificial intelligence mainly consists of two types, robots and machine learning. Machine learning involves the recognition and application of algorithm in computer systems for the rendering of images. Whereas, robots are engaged in the assistance of patients, doctors and operators in the visualization and diagnostic procedures.

Market Drivers:

Increased numbers of diagnostic procedures carried out is expected to drive the market growth

Ability and achievement of personalized treatment, improved procedures and treatment of the patients are also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of integration and practical applications of artificial intelligence is expected to restrain the market growth

High cost and reluctance of adoption of these systems is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market

By Offering Hardware Processors Micro-Processing Unit (MPU) Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Field-Programmable Gate Array (FGPA) Others Memory Network Software AI Platforms Application Program Interface (API) Machine Learning Framework AI Solutions Services Integration Services Development Services

By Technology Deep Learning Computer Vision Natural Language Processing (NLP) Others By Deployment Type On-Premise Cloud

By Application X-Ray Computed Tomography (CT) Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Ultrasound Molecular Imaging

By Clinical Applications Breast Lung Neurology Cardiovascular Liver Prostate Colon Musculoskeletal Others

By End-User Hospitals Clinics Research Laboratories Others



