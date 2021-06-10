Global Artificial Intelligence In Medical Imaging Market Competitive Landscape, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Challenges, Growth By 2021-2028||Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc, IDx Technologies Inc., K Health, Prognos

Global Artificial Intelligence In Medical Imaging Market Competitive Landscape, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Challenges, Growth By 2021-2028||Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc, IDx Technologies Inc., K Health, Prognos

Artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of USD 1,579.33 million and grow at a CAGR of 4.11% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increased numbers of diagnostic procedures drives the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market.

The comprehensive Artificial Intelligence In Medical Imaging market analysis report is a professional yet exhaustive study on the current state for the market. The market study of this business document helps minimize the risks of uncertainties and helps in taking sound decisions. With this market report, businesses can create a unique space in the global industry and get identified as the most consistent and dedicated growth partner for market research, strategy formulation and sustainable organizational development. This market report includes all the company profiles of the top market players and brands. To formulate Artificial Intelligence In Medical Imaging marketing report, client business competence is understood adeptly to identify tangible growth opportunities.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are BenevolentAI, OrCam, Babylon, Freenome Inc., Clarify Health Solutions, BioXcel Therapeutics, Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc, IDx Technologies Inc., K Health, Prognos, Medopad Ltd., Viz.ai Inc., Voxel Technology, Renalytix AI plc, Beijing Pushing Technology Co. Ltd., PAIGE, mPulse Mobile, Suki AI Inc., BERG LLC, Zealth Inc., OWKIN INC., and Your.MD.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market in the Healthcare Industry

IMPACT ON SUPPLY

Due to COVID-19, most of the market supply has been disrupted. Lockdown imposed by many countries is why imports and exports for many markets have been slackened. Global artificial intelligence in the medical imaging market is highly fragmented. The major players have used various strategies such as, expansions, new product launches, joint ventures, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. A.I. based medical imaging products rely on the vast supply of medical case data to train the machine model, for that machine learning and deep learning is utilized. This is done to prepare its algorithms and find the patterns in the images and identify specific anatomical markers.

For instance: To find cracks in X-rays we need to first train the model by using training data collected from various databases, hospital data and surveillance among others. After that can provide the test data to machine which then provide us accurate results.

Through a severe analysis of patterns in a given digital image, the imaging algorithms can derive metrics and output that match the radiologist’s analyses, which can be useful for quick diagnosis.

Supply of this data is somewhat hampered due to COVID-19: Due to lockdown imposed globally, easy accessibility of hospital data cannot train the machine learning model and without that, artificial intelligence (A.I.) cannot be implemented. The supply chain for data is broken, but this is not entirely true, since most of the patient data is tore on cloud services or databases one could contact the officials and buy that data also, many websites such as Kaggle, github are the example which store data and freely accessible for anyone.

Better and increasing numbers of diagnostic procedures carried out is expected to drive the market growth and supply for new products.

Ability and accomplishment of personalized treatment, improved procedures and treatment of the patients are also expected to drive the market growth and concern for physical fitness wearable devices and increase the supply of A.I market.

Insights of the Study

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Artificial intelligence in medical imaging market To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Artificial intelligence in medical imaging Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Scope and Market Size

Artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented on the basis of technology, offering, deployment type, application, clinical applications and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of technology, artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into deep learning, computer vision, NLP and others.

Based on offering, the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

Based on deployment type, the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into on-premise and cloud.

Based on application, the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into X-ray, CT, MRI, ultrasound and molecular imaging.

Based on clinical application, the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into breast, lung, neurology, cardiovascular, liver, prostate, colon, musculoskeletal and others.

The artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is also segmented on the basis of role of end-user into hospitals, clinics, research laboratories and others.

Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Drivers:

. Increased numbers of diagnostic procedures drives the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market.

Rising ability and achievement of personalized treatment, improved procedures and treatment of the patients is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rise in the number of diagnostic procedures, increasing prevalence of diseases, rising favorable reimbursement policies, rising presence of key players and the favorable government regulations, rising rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure in Asian countries such as China, Indonesia, and India and growing prevalence of various lifestyle associated chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular conditions are the major factors among others driving the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market.

Moreover, rising technological advancements and modernization in the healthcare sector and rising emerging markets with increasing geriatric population base will further create new opportunities for artificial intelligence in medical imaging market in the forecasted period of 2021-2028.

Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Restraints:

However, rising lack of integration and practical applications of artificial intelligence and increasing cost and reluctance of adoption of these systems are the major factors among others which will obstruct the market growth, and will further challenge the growth of artificial intelligence in medical imaging market in the forecast period mentioned above.

