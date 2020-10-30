Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Competition, Investment Opportunities & Forecast 2020-2026||Key Players-Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc, IDx Technologies Inc., K Health, Prognos
Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market registering a CAGR of 36.89% in the forecast period of 2019-2026
Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market of which artificial intelligence in medical imaging is a part of is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 21.48 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 264.85 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 36.89% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Key players in the market include BenevolentAI, OrCam, Babylon, Freenome Inc., Clarify Health Solutions, BioXcel Therapeutics, Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc, IDx Technologies Inc., K Health, Prognos, Medopad Ltd., Viz.ai Inc., Voxel Technology, Renalytix AI plc, Beijing Pushing Technology Co. Ltd., PAIGE, mPulse Mobile, Suki AI Inc., BERG LLC, Zealth Inc., OWKIN INC., and Your.MD.
What Is Driving The Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market ?
- Increased numbers of diagnostic procedures carried out is expected to drive the market growth
- Ability and achievement of personalized treatment, improved procedures and treatment of the patients are also expected to drive the market growth
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2018, Zealth Inc. (Notable Healthcare), announced Series A funding for the company, expanding the financing capital of the company to USD 19.3 million. With this expansion, the company is expected to drive its products portfolio and expand the market share with its recent product launch of a voice-powered AI wearable device for doctors.
- In September 2017, International Conference on Intelligent Robots & Systems conducted the 30th IROS, 2017 conference discussing the uses and applications of robotics in healthcare, medical imaging and interventions. The conference was conducted in Vancouver, Canada from September 24-28, 2017.
Segmentation: Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market
By Offering
(Hardware, Software, Services),
Technology (Deep Learning, Computer Vision, NLP, Others),
Deployment Type
(On-Premise, Cloud),
Application
(X-Ray, CT, MRI, Ultrasound, Molecular Imaging),
Clinical Applications
(Breast, Lung, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Liver, Prostate, Colon, Musculoskeletal, Others),
End-User
(Hospitals, Clinics, Research Laboratories, Others),
Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
