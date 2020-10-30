Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Competition, Investment Opportunities & Forecast 2020-2026||Key Players-Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc, IDx Technologies Inc., K Health, Prognos

Key players in the market include BenevolentAI, OrCam, Babylon, Freenome Inc., Clarify Health Solutions, BioXcel Therapeutics, Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc, IDx Technologies Inc., K Health, Prognos, Medopad Ltd., Viz.ai Inc., Voxel Technology, Renalytix AI plc, Beijing Pushing Technology Co. Ltd., PAIGE, mPulse Mobile, Suki AI Inc., BERG LLC, Zealth Inc., OWKIN INC., and Your.MD.

What Is Driving The Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market ?

Increased numbers of diagnostic procedures carried out is expected to drive the market growth

Ability and achievement of personalized treatment, improved procedures and treatment of the patients are also expected to drive the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Zealth Inc. (Notable Healthcare), announced Series A funding for the company, expanding the financing capital of the company to USD 19.3 million. With this expansion, the company is expected to drive its products portfolio and expand the market share with its recent product launch of a voice-powered AI wearable device for doctors.

In September 2017, International Conference on Intelligent Robots & Systems conducted the 30th IROS, 2017 conference discussing the uses and applications of robotics in healthcare, medical imaging and interventions. The conference was conducted in Vancouver, Canada from September 24-28, 2017.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market

8 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market, By Service

9 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market, By Deployment Type

10 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market, By Organization Size

11 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Segmentation: Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market

By Offering

(Hardware, Software, Services),

Technology (Deep Learning, Computer Vision, NLP, Others),

Deployment Type

(On-Premise, Cloud),

Application

(X-Ray, CT, MRI, Ultrasound, Molecular Imaging),

Clinical Applications

(Breast, Lung, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Liver, Prostate, Colon, Musculoskeletal, Others),

End-User

(Hospitals, Clinics, Research Laboratories, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

