Global Artificial Intelligence In Medical Imaging Market Challenges and New Trends 2026 ||Players-BioXcel Therapeutics, Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc

Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market of which artificial intelligence in medical imaging is a part of is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 21.48 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 264.85 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 36.89% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major competitors currently present in the market are BenevolentAI, OrCam, Babylon, Freenome Inc., Clarify Health Solutions, BioXcel Therapeutics, Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc, IDx Technologies Inc., K Health, Prognos, Medopad Ltd., Viz.ai Inc., Voxel Technology, Renalytix AI plc, Beijing Pushing Technology Co. Ltd., PAIGE, mPulse Mobile, Suki AI Inc., BERG LLC, Zealth Inc., OWKIN INC., and Your.MD.

Market Drivers:

Increased numbers of diagnostic procedures carried out is expected to drive the market growth

Ability and achievement of personalized treatment, improved procedures and treatment of the patients are also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of integration and practical applications of artificial intelligence is expected to restrain the market growth

High cost and reluctance of adoption of these systems is also expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Zealth Inc. (Notable Healthcare), announced Series A funding for the company, expanding the financing capital of the company to USD 19.3 million. With this expansion, the company is expected to drive its products portfolio and expand the market share with its recent product launch of a voice-powered AI wearable device for doctors.

In September 2017, International Conference on Intelligent Robots & Systems conducted the 30th IROS, 2017 conference discussing the uses and applications of robotics in healthcare, medical imaging and interventions. The conference was conducted in Vancouver, Canada from September 24-28, 2017.

Segmentation: Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market

By Offering Hardware Processors Micro-Processing Unit (MPU) Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Field-Programmable Gate Array (FGPA) Others Memory Network Software AI Platforms Application Program Interface (API) Machine Learning Framework AI Solutions Services Integration Services Development Services



By Technology

Deep Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Others

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

By Application

X-Ray

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

Molecular Imaging

By Clinical Applications

Breast

Lung

Neurology

Cardiovascular

Liver

Prostate

Colon

Musculoskeletal

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

