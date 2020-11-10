Global Artificial Intelligence In Medical Imaging Market 2020-2026:Exclusive Profitable Comprehensive Report ||BioXcel Therapeutics, Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc, IDx Technologies

Artificial Intelligence In Medical Imaging market report gives explanation on better market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. As per the DBMR team predictions cited in this report, the market will grow with a specific CAGR value in the forecast period of 2020 to 2026. The report brings into focus studies about market definition, market segmentation, and competitive analysis in the market. An excellent Artificial Intelligence In Medical Imaging report also puts light on competitive intelligence aspect with which businesses can gain competitive advantage to thrive in the market.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market of which artificial intelligence in medical imaging is a part of is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 21.48 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 264.85 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 36.89% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major competitors currently present in the market are BenevolentAI, OrCam, Babylon, Freenome Inc., Clarify Health Solutions, BioXcel Therapeutics, Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc, IDx Technologies Inc., K Health, Prognos, Medopad Ltd., Viz.ai Inc., Voxel Technology, Renalytix AI plc, Beijing Pushing Technology Co. Ltd., PAIGE, mPulse Mobile, Suki AI Inc., BERG LLC, Zealth Inc., OWKIN INC., and Your.MD.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Zealth Inc. (Notable Healthcare), announced Series A funding for the company, expanding the financing capital of the company to USD 19.3 million. With this expansion, the company is expected to drive its products portfolio and expand the market share with its recent product launch of a voice-powered AI wearable device for doctors.

In September 2017, International Conference on Intelligent Robots & Systems conducted the 30th IROS, 2017 conference discussing the uses and applications of robotics in healthcare, medical imaging and interventions. The conference was conducted in Vancouver, Canada from September 24-28, 2017.

Report synopsis

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2019-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Industry Chain Suppliers of Artificial Intelligence In Medical Imaging market with Contact Information To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share. Industry Chain Suppliers of Artificial Intelligence In Medical Imaging market with Contact Information The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Artificial Intelligence In Medical Imaging Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies

Segmentation: Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market

By Offering Hardware Processors Micro-Processing Unit (MPU) Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Field-Programmable Gate Array (FGPA) Others Memory Network Software AI Platforms Application Program Interface (API) Machine Learning Framework AI Solutions Services Integration Services Development Services



By Technology

Deep Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Others

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

By Application

X-Ray

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

Molecular Imaging

By Clinical Applications

Breast

Lung

Neurology

Cardiovascular

Liver

Prostate

Colon

Musculoskeletal

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key points to focus in the report

Key trends in the market place Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Major players and brands Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026.

