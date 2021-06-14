Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Hit Stunning Double Digit CAGR +50% by end of 2027 With Renowned Key Players GE Healthcare, Digital Diagnostics, Xilinx, InformAI, Enlitic Siemens Healthineers
Artificial intelligence (AI) uses algorithms and software to perform certain tasks without human intervention and instructions. AI represents the integration of technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, reasoning, and perception. It is used in healthcare for approximation of human cognition as well as the analysis of complex medical and diagnostic imaging data.
The global AI in medical diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 3,868 million by 2027 from USD 505 million in 2021, at a CAGR of +50% during the forecast period 2021 – 2027.
The growing awareness of the benefits offered by AI techniques and their wide application areas has led to the increased adoption of these products and services in the healthcare market. Various leading companies in the healthcare market are entering into partnerships and collaborations with leading AI technology providers to come up with innovative AI-based solutions for applications in healthcare. Such strategies enable these market players to offer advanced solutions to their customers and strengthen their position in this dynamic market space.
Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Key Players
- General Electric Company
- Aidoc
- Arterys Inc.
- Icometrix
- IDx Technologies Inc
- MaxQ AI Ltd.
- Caption Health, Inc.
- Zebra Medical Vision Inc.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Segmentation
By Diagnostic Tool
- Medical Imaging Tool
- Automated Detection System
- Others
By Application
- Eye Care
- Oncology
- Radiology
- Cardiovascular
- Others
By Service
- Tele-Consultation
- Tele Monitoring
- Others
By End User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Diagnostic Laboratory
- Home Care
- Doctors
- Patients
Regional Analysis:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents:
Chapter 1: Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Overview
Chapter 2: Market Data Analysis
Chapter 3: Technical Data Analysis
Chapter 4: Government Policy and News
Chapter 5: Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Manufacturing Process
and Cost Structure
Chapter 6: Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast
Chapter 7: Key Manufacturers
Chapter 8: Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis Art Supplies
Chapter 9: Marketing Strategy
Chapter 10: 2021-2027 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Development Trend
Analysis
Chapter 11: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
