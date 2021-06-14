Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Hit Stunning Double Digit CAGR +50% by end of 2027 With Renowned Key Players GE Healthcare, Digital Diagnostics, Xilinx, InformAI, Enlitic Siemens Healthineers

Artificial intelligence (AI) uses algorithms and software to perform certain tasks without human intervention and instructions. AI represents the integration of technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, reasoning, and perception. It is used in healthcare for approximation of human cognition as well as the analysis of complex medical and diagnostic imaging data.

The global AI in medical diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 3,868 million by 2027 from USD 505 million in 2021, at a CAGR of +50% during the forecast period 2021 – 2027.

The growing awareness of the benefits offered by AI techniques and their wide application areas has led to the increased adoption of these products and services in the healthcare market. Various leading companies in the healthcare market are entering into partnerships and collaborations with leading AI technology providers to come up with innovative AI-based solutions for applications in healthcare. Such strategies enable these market players to offer advanced solutions to their customers and strengthen their position in this dynamic market space.

Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Key Players

General Electric Company

Aidoc

Arterys Inc.

Icometrix

IDx Technologies Inc

MaxQ AI Ltd.

Caption Health, Inc .

Zebra Medical Vision Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Segmentation

By Diagnostic Tool

Medical Imaging Tool

Automated Detection System

Others

By Application

Eye Care

Oncology

Radiology

Cardiovascular

Others

By Service

Tele-Consultation

Tele Monitoring

Others

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratory

Home Care

Doctors Patients



Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Overview

Chapter 2: Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3: Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4: Government Policy and News

Chapter 5: Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Manufacturing Process

and Cost Structure

Chapter 6: Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 7: Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis Art Supplies

Chapter 9: Marketing Strategy

Chapter 10: 2021-2027 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Development Trend

Analysis

Chapter 11: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

