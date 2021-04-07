Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Will Reach $ 123.14 Billion by 2028||Players-Google, Microsoft, , General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic, CloudMedx

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market describes complete industry Outlook with in-depth analysis. This report also Includes the complete analysis of each segment in terms of opportunity, market attractiveness index and growth rate, top players and new comers in industry, competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.key statistics on the market status.which give the clear idea about the product differentiation and an understanding of competitive landscape Globally.

Artificial intelligence in healthcare market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 123.14 billion by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 50.87% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, , General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic, CloudMedx Inc., Imagia Cybernetics Inc., Precision Health Intelligence, LLC., Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Scope and Market Size

Artificial intelligence in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on offering, the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Hardware has further been segmented into processor, memory and network. Processor is further sub-segmented into MPU, GPU, FPGA and ASIC. Software has further been segmented into AI solutions and AI platform. AI solutions are further sub-segmented into on-premises and cloud. AI platform are further sub-segmented into machine learning framework and application program interface (API). Services have further been segmented into deployment and integration and support and maintenance.

On the basis of technology, the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is segmented into machine learning, natural language processing, context- aware computing and computer vision. Machine learning is further been segmented into deep learning, supervised learning, reinforcement learning, unsupervised learning and others.

On the basis of application, the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is segmented into robot-assisted surgery, virtual assistants, administrative workflow assistants, connected machines, diagnosis, clinical trials, fraud detection, cyber security and dosage error reduction.

The end user segment of artificial intelligence in healthcare market is segmented into patients, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies, healthcare payers and others.

Market Drivers

Due to imbalance between health workforce and patients, there is demand for improvised healthcare services which is driving the market.

Increase in the partnerships and collaborations worldwide.

Market Restraints

Lack in the skilled AI professional is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

The unwillingness among the medical practitioners to adopt AI technology is other factor which is restraining the market.

New Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Developments in 2019

In August 2019, Wipro Limited announced the launch of three edge artificial intelligence powered by Intel Xeon scalable processor. The solutions provided by artificial intelligence system are Pipe sleuth, that helps in eliminating the manual review and coding of videos scanning, surface crack detection that helps to detect cracks in the building, roads, pavements and bridges, medical imaging that used to detect abnormalities in medical X-rays and CT scans.

In January 2019, Capgemini, announced the launch of Perform AI, that will helps many organization in achieving and sustaining business outcomes. It can perform many functions such as helps in scaling the business throughout the organization, augmenting workforce by empowering people, assist, augment and automate operations among others.

Objectives of the Report

The report firstly introduced the definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

The report analyzes the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc.

This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate.

The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

