Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market The Next Booming Segment In The World||IBM, Google, Microsoft, , General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.07 billion to an estimated value of USD 54.10 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 50.37% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for reducing the healthcare cost is the major factor for the growth in this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, , General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic, CloudMedx Inc., Imagia Cybernetics Inc., Precision Health Intelligence, LLC., Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Market Drivers

Due to imbalance between health workforce and patients, there is demand for improvised healthcare services which is driving the market.

Increase in the partnerships and collaborations worldwide.

Market Restraints

Lack in the skilled AI professional is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

The unwillingness among the medical practitioners to adopt AI technology is other factor which is restraining the market.

New Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Developments in 2019

In August 2019, Wipro Limited announced the launch of three edge artificial intelligence powered by Intel Xeon scalable processor. The solutions provided by artificial intelligence system are Pipe sleuth, that helps in eliminating the manual review and coding of videos scanning, surface crack detection that helps to detect cracks in the building, roads, pavements and bridges, medical imaging that used to detect abnormalities in medical X-rays and CT scans.

In January 2019, Capgemini, announced the launch of Perform AI, that will helps many organization in achieving and sustaining business outcomes. It can perform many functions such as helps in scaling the business throughout the organization, augmenting workforce by empowering people, assist, augment and automate operations among others.

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is growing due to the improvement in technology which leads to the reduction in the hardware cost, increasing partnership and collaborations between the healthcare firms rise in the number of patient’s large and complex data sheets needs to be maintained which is fulfilled with the introduction of artificial intelligence and rise in the need of the improved health care services due to the rise in the imbalance between the health workforce and patients will help to uplift the growth of the market.

Now the question is which are the regions that artificial intelligence in health care market should target? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in Asia-Pacific artificial intelligence in healthcare market and the market leaders targeting China, India, South Korea and japan to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

The artificial intelligence in healthcare market is becoming more competitive every year with companies like the Alliance for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare entering the market space in 2019. The Data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market.

