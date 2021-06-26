Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Innovative Solutions to Boost Global Growth||Google, Microsoft, , General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic

Artificial intelligence in healthcare market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 123.14 billion by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 50.87% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, , General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic, CloudMedx Inc., Imagia Cybernetics Inc., Precision Health Intelligence, LLC., Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Market Drivers

Due to imbalance between health workforce and patients, there is demand for improvised healthcare services which is driving the market.

Increase in the partnerships and collaborations worldwide.

Market Restraints

Lack in the skilled AI professional is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

The unwillingness among the medical practitioners to adopt AI technology is other factor which is restraining the market.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Scope and Market Size

Artificial intelligence in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on offering, the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Hardware has further been segmented into processor, memory and network. Processor is further sub-segmented into MPU, GPU, FPGA and ASIC. Software has further been segmented into AI solutions and AI platform. AI solutions are further sub-segmented into on-premises and cloud. AI platform are further sub-segmented into machine learning framework and application program interface (API). Services have further been segmented into deployment and integration and support and maintenance.

On the basis of technology, the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is segmented into machine learning, natural language processing, context- aware computing and computer vision. Machine learning is further been segmented into deep learning, supervised learning, reinforcement learning, unsupervised learning and others.

On the basis of application, the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is segmented into robot-assisted surgery, virtual assistants, administrative workflow assistants, connected machines, diagnosis, clinical trials, fraud detection, cyber security and dosage error reduction.

The end user segment of artificial intelligence in healthcare market is segmented into patients, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies, healthcare payers and others.

List of Chapters:

1 Artificial intelligence in healthcare Market Overview

2 Global Artificial intelligence in healthcare Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Artificial intelligence in healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2028)

4 Global Artificial intelligence in healthcare Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2028)

5 Global Artificial intelligence in healthcare Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Artificial intelligence in healthcare Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Artificial intelligence in healthcare Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Artificial intelligence in healthcare Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Artificial intelligence in healthcare Market Forecast (2021-2028)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

