Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostic Market is expected to reach USD 2043.91 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 32.3% during the prediction period

The Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostic Market was assessed at USD 288.1 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2043.91 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 32.3% during the prediction period. Growing demands for reduced diagnostic costs, improved patient care, and shortened machine downtime are the factors that accelerated the usage of artificial intelligence in diagnostics. Besides, growing requests for low-cost diagnostic methods, actual and competent report testing and quick diagnostic data generation are some other factors contributing to the growth of AI in diagnostics.

With the growth of deep learning and neural networks, artificial intelligence (AI) has gained learning competencies resulting in better detection of the useful patterns by AI than human eyes. It paves the way for the emergence of a new age of medical diagnosis devices proficient than best medical professionals. As artificial intelligence can imagine, the advantage of this proficiency can be availed by a significant number of patients. Moreover, increasing strategic alliances and collaborations among diverse AI solution providers and health facilities favorably affects market development.

Key Drivers

Increasing Strategic Alliances and Collaborations among Several AI Solution Providers and Healthcare Facilities

Growing strategic alliances and collaborations between numerous AI solution providers and healthcare facilities is an additional factor enhancing market growth. For instance, Boston based Partners HealthCare collaborated with FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. in August 2019 for applying AI to transferrable ultrasound technology useful for point-of-care testing. Under this partnership, the Partners HealthCare’s clinical expertise, datasets, and IT setup will be used with FUJIFILM’s portable ultrasound technology for developing AI-powered devices. These devices are used in trauma medical procedures, reducing the downtime between trauma and diagnosis, making fast interferences and health improvement of patient possible.

Rise of advanced AI technologies

The major factors pushing the development of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market are the acceleration in the acceptance of cloud-based applications and services and the growth of big data across the globe. The progressive AI technologies are incessantly enhancing the performance of economies, businesses, and diverse industries. The rising demand for intelligent virtual assistants over diverse verticals in several industries will have an optimistic influence on the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market during the prediction period. The expanded integration of image recognition technology with optical character recognition, pattern matching, and face recognition in various end-use devices such as drones, self-driving cars, and robotics will promote the development of the artificial intelligence market during the prediction period.

Competitive Landscape

The spearheading companies in this market are IBM Corporation, Google, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, iCarbonX, Next IT Corp., CloudMex Inc., Carescore, Atomwise Inc., Zephyr Health Inc., Deep Genomics Inc., Medtronic Plc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Oncora Medical, Inc. and others.

Recent Developments

In 2016, Google allied with the U.K.’s NHS to analyze medical images collected from patients for early cancer detection.

In 2017, Nvidia Corporation collaborated with GE Healthcare to speed up the adoption of AI in healthcare. As per the agreement, Nvidia Corporation is expected to integrate its artificial intelligence (AI) with 500,000 imaging devices of GE Healthcare globally.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India and others (RoW). Product/Service Segmentation By Solution, By Technology, By Application, By End-User, By Region Key Players IBM Corporation, Google, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, iCarbonX, Next IT Corp., CloudMex Inc., Carescore, Atomwise Inc., Zephyr Health Inc., Deep Genomics Inc., Medtronic Plc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Oncora Medical, Inc. and others.

By Solution

Hardware

Software & Services

By Technology

Speech Recognition

Querying Method

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning

Context-Aware Processing

By Application

Imaging & Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Lifestyle Management & Monitoring

Emergency Room & Hospital Management

Insights & Risk Analytics

Wearables

Virtual Assistants

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Organizations

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

