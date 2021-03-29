Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market to Witness Tremendous Growth in Forecasted Period 2021-2029

This Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market research report includes the profiles of the key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, this Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as whole. It also analyzes the key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development. It analyzes the market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, drivers, industry specific challenges and obstacles. Key manufactures of the market are studied on many aspects such as company overview, product portfolio and other details during forecast year.

This Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market report elaborates the industry overview. Various definitions and classifications of the industry applications and chain structure are given in the report. It focuses on the current trends, financial overview of industry and historical data evaluation based on the proficient research insight and market dynamics. Company profiles are deeply examined on the basis of the global market share, size and revenue. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of market.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 3,932.87 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 40.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of artificial intelligence has been directly impacting the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Share Analysis

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market.

The major players covered in the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market report are Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Corporation, Atomwise, Inc., DEEP GENOMICS, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Insilico Medicine, BenevolentAI Ltd, Exscientia, Cyclica Inc., Numerate, NuMedii, Inc., Envisagenics., twoXAR, Incorporated, OWKIN, INC., XtalPi Inc., BERG LLC, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The market analysis and insights covered in this Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market business document offers key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an imperative source of guidance which provides exact direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. This report contains a bottomless knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are and also explains the drivers and restraints of the market which is derived from SWOT analysis. The important highlights of this market report are key market dynamics, current market scenario and future prospects of the sector.

Increasing need to reduce cost and drug discovery along with reduce time, growth of pharmaceutical industries by collaborations with other industries, adoption of cloud based services and applications, delay in patent expiry are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, expansion of biotechnology industries will further create new and ample opportunities for the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Unavailability of skilled labour and lack of data sets are acting as market challenges for the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery in the above mentioned forecast period.

This artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Scope and Market Size

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, drug type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on offering, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into software and services.

On the basis of technology, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into machine learning and other technologies. Machine learning has been further segmented into deep learning, supervised learning, reinforcement learning, unsupervised learning and other machine learning technologies.

Based on drug type, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into small molecule and large molecules.

On the basis of application, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into immuno-oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular disease, metabolic diseases and other applications.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market has also been segmented based on the end user into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, research centres and academic & government institutes.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

