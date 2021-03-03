Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Geographical Expansion & Development Status Recorded during 2020-2027 focusing on key players IBM Corporation, Atomwise, Inc., DEEP GENOMICS, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Insilico Medicine, BenevolentAI 

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 3,932.87 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 40.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of artificial intelligence has been directly impacting the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market report are Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Corporation, Atomwise, Inc., DEEP GENOMICS, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Insilico Medicine, BenevolentAI Ltd, Exscientia, Cyclica Inc., Numerate, NuMedii, Inc., Envisagenics., twoXAR, Incorporated, OWKIN, INC., XtalPi Inc., BERG LLC, among other domestic and global players.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Scope and Market Size

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, drug type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on offering, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into software and services.

On the basis of technology, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into machine learning and other technologies. Machine learning has been further segmented into deep learning, supervised learning, reinforcement learning, unsupervised learning and other machine learning technologies.

Based on drug type, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into small molecule and large molecules.

On the basis of application, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into immuno-oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular disease, metabolic diseases and other applications.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market has also been segmented based on the end user into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, research centres and academic & government institutes.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Drivers:

The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of artificial intelligence has been directly impacting the growth of the market.

Increasing need to reduce cost and drug discovery along with reduce time, growth of pharmaceutical industries by collaborations with other industries, adoption of cloud based services and applications, delay in patent expiry are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

On the other hand, expansion of biotechnology industries will further create new and ample opportunities for the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Unavailability of skilled labour and lack of data sets are acting as market challenges for the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery in the above mentioned forecast period.

Customization Available: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

