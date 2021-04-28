Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Insights Report, Forecast to 2027

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market are also predicted in this report.

The artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market size will grow by over USD 1.1 billion during 2019-2023.

Leading Vendors

Smartvid.io

IBM

Building System Planning

Oracle

Aurora Computer Services

Microsoft

SAP

Alice Technologies

eSUB

Autodesk

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction End-users:

Network security

Network optimization

Self-diagnostics

Others

On the basis of products, the various types include:

Hardware

Software

Services

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market in Major Countries

7 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Report Key Audience

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

What Information does this report contain?

The report covers the prediction and analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes drivers and constraints that affect market growth.

Discussed details about market opportunities.

The assessments for the regional market layout characteristics in the world.

The report includes detailed company profiles for prominent market participants.

