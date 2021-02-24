Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Image Recognition Market by Offering, Function, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity.

Global AI image recognition market will reach $8,898.2 million by 2026, growing by 26.9% annually over 2020-2026 owing to the rising need for AI-enabled image recognition technology amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 82 tables and 74 figures, this 160-page report “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Image Recognition Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Function, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global AI image recognition market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global AI image recognition market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Function, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Based on Function, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Biometrics Recognition

• Facial Recognition

• Hand and Fingerprint Scan

• Eyes Recognition

• Other Biometrics

Object Identification

Based on Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

• Automotive

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Security

• Retail

• Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Offering, Function, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global AI image recognition market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Aether, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Clarifai, Inc.

Cortexica Vision Systems, Ltd.

Cortica

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

LPixel, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Pixelab

Procter & Gamble Co.

Qualcomm Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Softech, Ltd.

Vee Technologies, Inc.

Visenze

Webtunix

Xilinx Inc.

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.1.1 Industry Definition 8

1.1.2 Research Scope 9

1.2 Research Methodology 12

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 12

1.2.2 Market Assumption 13

1.2.3 Secondary Data 13

1.2.4 Primary Data 13

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 15

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 16

1.2.7 Research Limitations 17

1.3 Executive Summary 18

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 20

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 20

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 24

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 27

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 30

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 34

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering 38

3.1 Market Overview by Offering 38

3.2 Hardware 40

3.3 Software 41

3.4 Service 42

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Function 43

4.1 Market Overview by Function 43

4.2 Biometrics Recognition 45

4.2.1 Facial Recognition 46

4.2.2 Hand and Fingerprint Scan 47

4.2.3 Eyes Recognition 48

4.2.4 Other Biometrics 49

4.3 Object Identification 50

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical 51

5.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical 51

5.2 Automotive 53

5.3 BFSI 54

5.4 Healthcare 55

5.5 Security 56

5.6 Retail 57

5.7 Other Industry Verticals 58

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 59

6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2026 59

6.2 North America Market 2019-2026 by Country 63

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market 63

6.2.2 U.S. 66

6.2.3 Canada 70

6.2.4 Mexico 72

6.3 European Market 2019-2026 by Country 74

6.3.1 Overview of European Market 74

6.3.2 UK 77

6.3.3 France 79

6.3.4 Germany 81

6.3.5 Spain 83

6.3.6 Italy 85

6.3.7 Russia 87

6.3.8 Rest of European Market 89

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2026 by Country 91

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 91

6.4.2 China 94

6.4.3 Japan 96

6.4.4 India 99

6.4.5 Australia 101

6.4.6 South Korea 103

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 105

6.5 South America Market 2019-2026 by Country 107

6.5.1 Argentina 110

6.5.2 Brazil 112

6.5.3 Chile 114

6.5.4 Rest of South America Market 116

6.6 Rest of World Market 2019-2026 by Country 117

6.6.1 UAE 120

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia 122

6.6.3 Egypt 124

6.6.4 Other National Markets 126

7 Competitive Landscape 127

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors 127

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 131

7.3 Company Profiles 132

8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 154

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 154

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 157

