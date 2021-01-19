Global Artificial Hip Joint Market: size, trend, demand, growth, shares, forecast, key players | Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Johnson & Johnson services, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew Healthcare Pvt Ltd., etc.

The report “Global Artificial Hip Joint Market, By Type (Metal-on-Metal, Metal-on-Polyethylene, Ceramic-on-Metal, Ceramic-on-Polyethylene, Ceramic-on-Ceramic), By End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global artificial hip joint market is projected to grow from US$ 7.7 billion in 2020 to US$ 12.2 billion by 2029. Global artificial hip joint market is driven by rising demand for hip replacement implants from the geriatric population. Increasing prevalence of hip related disorders also one of the major factor drives the growth of the global artificial hip joint market.

Key Highlights:

In August 2017, MicroPort scientific corporation launches its Procotyl prime acetabular cup system for total hip replacement surgery.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global artificial hip joint market accounted for US$ 7.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.3 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the global artificial hip joint market is segmented into joint interface material, metal-on-metal, metal-on-polyethylene, ceramic-on-metal, ceramic-on-polyethylene, ceramic-on-ceramic, fixed type, bone cement type, and non-bone cement type.

By application, the global artificial hip joint market is segmented into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

By region, North America region estimated to account major share in global artificial hip joint market mainly owing to the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and continuous R&D initiatives in the development of artificial joints.

By Type (Joint Interface Material, Metal-on-Metal, Metal-on-Polyethylene, Ceramic-on-Metal, Ceramic-on-Polyethylene, Ceramic-on-Ceramic, Fixed Type, Bone Cement Type, and Non-Bone Cement Type), By Application (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

The prominent player operating in the global artificial hip joint market includes Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Johnson & Johnson services, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew Healthcare Pvt Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Exactech, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

