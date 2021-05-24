Global Arterial Blood Collection Market In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics & Emerging Growth Factors 2021-2028||F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO. LTD., Narang Medical Limited Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1637.12 million by 2028

An exhaustive study of the competitive landscape of the market has been provided in the Arterial Blood Collection marketing report along with the insights of the companies, financial status, trending developments, mergers, & acquisitions and SWOT analysis. This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. The report studies market risk, market overview, possible challenges, and market opportunities. This market report also makes available comprehensive statistics on important aspects such as growth drivers, challenges and industry prospects. Arterial Blood Collection business report provides market size by considering 2020 as the base year and an annual forecast until 2028 in terms of revenue (USD Million).

Arterial blood collection market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1637.12 million by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 8.78% in the above mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the arterial blood collection market report are Abbott, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Medtronic, QIAGEN, NIPRO, TERUMO BCT INC., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO. LTD., Narang Medical Limited, Medline Industries Inc., FL MEDICAL s.r.l., Fresenius Kabi India Pvt. Ltd., Haemonetics Corporation, SC – Sanguis Counting, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, CU Medical, Inc., and Smiths Medical among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Objective of the Report

To identify key players operating in the Arterial blood collection market and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies. To describe major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Arterial blood collection market and submarkets. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals. To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Global Arterial Blood Collection Market Scope and Market Size

Arterial blood collection market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the arterial blood collection market is segmented into blood collection tubes, lancet, needles, vacuum blood collection system, microfluidic system and others.

Arterial blood collection market is also segmented on the basis of application into arterial blood gas sampling and intraoperative blood salvage.

The end user segment of arterial blood collection market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, blood banks, laboratories and others.

Global Arterial Blood Collection Market Drivers:

The rapid increase in the demand for safe blood collection devices is amongst the important factors intensifying the growth and demand of arterial blood collection market. In addition, the increasing aging population suffering from chronic disease and high demand of diagnosis of chronic disease are also contributing to the growth in the global market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Also the rise in the number of surgical procedures as a pre-operative measure and technological advancement and innovation are also enhancing the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the increasing number of accidents and trauma cases as well as the high demand for blood donations and blood components and rapid shift towards preventive healthcare has generated substantial demand for diagnostic testing are also one of the significant factors fueling the growth of the arterial blood collection market. High demand for arterial blood collection devices to prevent needle-stick injuries in the health care setting will also make sure high industry growth over the forecast period.

The rapid technological advancements in blood collection procedures, growing demand for apheresis and high progression in arterial blood collection devices are offering significant growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Global Arterial Blood Collection Market Restraints:

However, the shifting inclination towards robotic surgery, lack of awareness and stringent high expenses of automated blood collection devices will restrain the growth of the arterial blood collection market, whereas the complication of storage and shipping and dearth of skilled professionals has the potential to challenge the growth of the arterial blood collection market.

