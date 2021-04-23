Global AR in Telemedicine Market Top Vendors, Growth Rate and Regional Analysis 2020-2027 | Top key players like CAE Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hologic, EON Reality, Intuitive Surgical & LAYAR,
Augmented reality is gaining popularity among medical personnel for various applications. Rural areas in many countries are limited by a lack of access to healthcare due to inherent challenges associated with retention and recruitment of healthcare professionals. Telemedicine uses communication technology to provide medical services over distance. It is an economical and potential way to address these challenges. AR in telemedicine helps to enhance remote medical training and enable remote learners to perform complex medical procedures.
Market Drivers
Development of healthcare IT infrastructure is key driving factor which expected to boost the global AR in telemedicine market growth. Furthermore, growing technological advancements and high demand to minimize healthcare complexity will positively influence the market growth during this forecast timeline. Also, the increase in number of e-visits, expansion of telemedicine in areas of cardiology, radiology, behavioral health, and others expected to propel the global AR in telemedicine market growth. Moreover, the rise in expenditure and the need for cutting-edge technologies for the development of virtual consultation or e-visits is expected to drive the global AR in telemedicine market growth during this forecast period.
Market Restraints
Lack of data privacy and data security is the major restraint which expected to hamper the global AR in telemedicine market over the forecast period.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Siemens Healthineers, CAE Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hologic, EON Reality, Intuitive Surgical, LAYAR, WorldViz, TheraSim, etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Product Type
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
By End User
- Medical Office
- Telehealth
- Telemedicine
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
