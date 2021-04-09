Global AR and VR in Healthcare Market 2020 Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments And Top Companies:Laerdal Medical, Google, Microsoft, DAQRI, Psious, Medical Realities Ltd, Artheer, Inc, Augmedix, Orca Health LLC

The AR and VR in Healthcare report published by Data Bridge Market research is the representation of data and analysis of the market. It gives detailed analysis of the current market scenario and a market forecast till 2026. The data included in this AR and VR in Healthcare report provides detailed information of the geographic landscape, competitive scenarios and upcoming opportunities in the Industry. The inclusion of the statistical records in the AR and VR in Healthcare report helps in authenticating the results that are being presented and thus provide a clear vision and indication to clients in understanding the response of the participants.

AR and VR in healthcare market are expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market growth at CAGR of 34.00% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rapid development in healthcare sector and rising adoption of technologically advanced products and devices are major driver for the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the AR and VR in healthcare market are Intuitive Surgical, CAE HEALTHCARE, 3D Systems, Inc, Hologic, Inc, Laerdal Medical, Google, Microsoft, DAQRI, Psious, Medical Realities Ltd, Artheer, Inc, Augmedix, Orca Health LLC, Brain Power LLC, EchoPixel Inc, zSpace, Inc, Alphabet, Inc, AppliedVR, HTC Corporation, SAMSUNG, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Report potential

Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics of the industry Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “AR and VR in healthcare ” and its commercial landscape Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the AR and VR in healthcare market

Global AR and VR in Healthcare Market Country Level Analysis

AR and VR in healthcare market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, technology, applications and end-use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the AR and VR in healthcare market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is dominating the market due to the highest market share and revenue and will maintain its position over the forecast period; increasing government and private funding towards development of these technologies, presence of major manufactures and vendors in the region are the factors of the dominance.

Global AR and VR in Healthcare Market Scope and Market Size

AR and VR in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, applications and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of component, AR and VR in healthcare market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

On the basis of technology, AR and VR in healthcare market is segmented into augmented reality and virtual reality.

On the basis of application, AR and VR in healthcare market is segmented into patient care management, medical training and education, pharmacy management and surgery.

Based on end-use, AR and VR in healthcare market is segmented into hospital, clinics, surgical centers, research organizations, pharma companies, government and others

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in AR and VR in healthcare Market

8 AR and VR in healthcare Market, By Service

9 AR and VR in healthcare Market, By Deployment Type

10 AR and VR in healthcare Market, By Organization Size

11 AR and VR in healthcare Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

