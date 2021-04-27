Global Aquaculture Healthcare Market (Covid 19 Update) Future Growth Analysis, Business Demand and Opportunities to 2028||AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., Arcadia Biosciences, Mologic, Cellana Inc., Innovafeed., Kepley BioSystems Inc

Global aquaculture healthcare market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1,229.30 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 5.74% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing demand of fish protein among the population has resulted in driving the aquaculture healthcare market.

The major players covered in the aquaculture healthcare market report are Benchmark Holdings Plc., Alltech, Elanco, Bayer CropScience Limited, Merck & Co. Inc., Virbac S.A., ADM, Pfizer, Inc., AKVA group, Apex Frozen Foods Ltd., Kemin Industries, Inc., AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., Arcadia Biosciences, Mologic, Cellana Inc., Innovafeed., Kepley BioSystems Inc., Secure Harvests Limited, genedrive plc, Calysta, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. .

In August 2018, AKVA group introduced the concept of delivery of feed in the name of a flexible feed, which would allow farmers to send and feed the beast to any cage, making it easier to use different types and sizes of feeds. With this, the company has improved its image in the market.

Global Aquaculture Healthcare Market Scope and Market Size

Aquaculture healthcare market is segmented on the basis of product type, infection, route of administration, species and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the aquaculture healthcare market is segmented into vaccines, drugs and medicated feed additives. Vaccines are further sub-segmented into killed inactivated vaccines and modified live vaccines. Drug is further sub-segmented into anti-inflammatory, parasiticides and anti-infectives. Medicated feed additives are further segmented into prebiotics and probiotics, enzymes, hormones, antibiotics, antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and amino acids.

Based on infection, the aquaculture healthcare market is segmented into fungal infections, viral infections, bacterial infections and parasitic infections.

Aquaculture healthcare market is also segmented on basis of route of administration, into injectable, oral and topical.

On the basis of species, the aquaculture healthcare market is segmented into crustaceans and fishes. Crustaceans are further segmented into shrimps and prawns. Fishes is further sub-segmented into marine species, freshwater species and diadromous species.

Based on distribution channel, the aquaculture healthcare market is segmented into retail/aqua stores, online stores and distributors.

