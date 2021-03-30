Global Aptamers Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Share, Trend, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2020 to 2026||Aptamer Group, Aptus Biotech, Base Pair Biotechnologies, Cambio, NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc., SOMALOGIC
Global Aptamers Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 176.86 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 722.69 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.01% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing R&D investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.
Market drivers, market restraints, opportunities and challenges are also evaluated in the global Aptamers report under market overview which gives helpful insights to businesses for taking right moves. This market report is a great source of information for the major happenings and industry insights which supports to thrive in this competitive age. The report is prepared by taking into account the market type, organization volume, accessibility on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and availability at global level in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Moreover, estimation of strategic options, suggestions of winning action plans and support to make critical bottom-line decisions is also provided by experienced and innovative industry experts.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global aptamers market are Aptamer Sciences, Inc., AMBiotech, Aptagen, LLC., Aptamer Group, Aptus Biotech, Base Pair Biotechnologies, Cambio, NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc., SOMALOGIC, INC., TriLink BioTechnologies, LLC, Vivonics Inc., NOXXON Pharma, 2bind GmbH, NOVAPTECH, Donovan Biotechnology, LLC, ATDBio Ltd., AuramerBio, Barrick Lab, Creative Biogene, AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited, IBA GmbH and Kaneka Corporation among others.
Report points with potential
- Strategic recommendations in key business sections in light of the market estimations.
- To describe and forecast the Aptamers market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry.
- Market share and size of all the foremost industry players
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for Aptamers market analysis and forecast 2019-2026.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Aptamers Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies
Market Drivers
- Increased R&D investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors
- Low cost of aptamers
- High efficiency of aptamers to bind large molecules as compared to antibodies
Market Restraints
- Low market acceptance can be considered as a restraint for the market
- Lack of trained professionals can also be considered as a restraint for the market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2018, a journal has been published by the MDPI, which explains about the use of aptamers in cancer therapy. This has highlighted different perspectives and challenges for aptamers to be used in diagnostic and therapeutic agents.
- In September 2018, Base Pair Biotechnologies was awarded for discovering aptamers to canine oncology biomarkers. It can be used in development and validation of non-mouse reagents which can enable preclinical development of novel therapeutics.
Segmentation: Global Aptamers Market
- By Type
- DNA-Based Aptamers
- RNA-Based Aptamers
- XNA-Based Aptamers
- By Application
- Diagnostics
- Therapeutics Development
- Research and Development
- Other Applications
- By Technology
- SELEX
- Other Technologies
- By End User
- Academic and Government Research Institutes
- Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
- Contract Research Organizations
- Other End Users
- By Geography
- North America
- US.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- North America
