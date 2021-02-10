Global Apraxia Drug Market Players, Applications, Trends And Forecasts 2026||Solvay, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc, Abbott, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, Orion Corporation, Prexton Therapeutics

An international Apraxia Drug report helps out to meet the strategic and specific needs of the organization or business, by providing comprehensive market research analysis. This market research report delivers an analytical measurement of the main challenges faced by the business currently and in the upcoming years. It is a wide-ranging market research report that comprises of various parameters of the market namely market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. Each of these factors is again researched intensely for the enhanced and actionable market insights.

Global apraxia drug market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing investment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D, and rising need for the better treatment methods increasing healthcare expenditure.

The key market players in the global apraxia drug market are Pfizer Inc, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, BlackThorn Therapeutics, , Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, Implicit Bioscience, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd, UCB Pharma Ltd, Solvay, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc, Abbott, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, Orion Corporation, Prexton Therapeutics, Biogen among others.

Key Developments in the Market

In August 2019, University of Miami is developing a Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) device for the treatment of primary progressive apraxia of speech. This device provides physical therapy to the patients and it is a noninvasive form of brain stimulation. If approved this device will provide the potential treatment for the patients with apraxia and improve their quality of life

In February 2019, Murdoch Children’s Research Institute has made a breakthrough in identifying a potential cause of the most severe childhood apraxia of speech (CAS). A better understanding of potential cause of the most severe childhood apraxia of speech (CAS) will assist the neuroscientists and speech pathologists in developing more targeted treatments for children

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is driving the market growth

Increasing investment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D also acts as a market driver

Rising need for the better treatment methods is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing global healthcare expenditure drives the market growth

Market Restraints

No approved drug for apraxia is found yet which hampers the market growth High cost of treatment for this disorder acts as a market restraint a



Insufficient number of healthcare professional for physical therapy also restricts the market growth

Segmentation: Global Apraxia Drug Market

By Types

Limb Apraxia

Constructional Apraxia

Dressing Apraxia

Verbal Apraxia

Others

By Drugs Class

Neuromuscular Blocking Agent

Antiparkinson Agents

Anticholinergic Agents

Anticonvulsants

Others

By Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Speech Therapy

Physical Therapy

By Treatment

Medication

Supportive Care

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

