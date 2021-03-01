Global Application Container Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021- Engine Yard Inc., Docker Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation

Application Container Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Application Container market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Application Container industry.

The application container market is expected to register a CAGR of 29% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

With the increasing awareness among consumers and their expectations toward having a Digital-first Experience have imposed pressure on core applications to be more flexible and to drive competitive differentiation. This, in turn, triggered the organizations to embrace rapid innovation, which is why they are prioritizing digital transformation.

Top Leading Companies of Global Application Container Market are Engine Yard Inc., Docker Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Red Hat Inc., Joyent Inc. (Samsung), Heroku Services (Salesforce.com)

Market Overview

Increasing Deployments of Application Container Across Industries

– Organizations in the retail and e-commerce industry across the globe are adopting the usage of containers such as the Docker platform to primarily secure and improve their software supply chain and to offer seamless DevOps workflows. For instance, Assa Abloy, a Swedish lock manufacturer with increasingly global operations, adopted various strategies to leverage public cloud, microservices, and containers to fuel their digital transformation further.

– Moreover, VisaVisa, one of the world’s largest retail electronic payments network, with Docker Enterprise, refactored their two critical payment processing applications. They are now being run on Docker’s enterprise container platform, supporting millions of transactions per day. After six months in production, the VisaVisa achieved a 10x increase in scalability for those two applications.

– While the market is expected to grow significantly, the IT teams report having challenges concerning security. For instance, Tripwire, a cloud company, studied IT security professionals that manage environments with containers. In the study, 60% of them reported having security incidents with their container usage. However, 47% of them responded that they deployed containers with known vulnerabilities. Such statistics prompt the scope for application containers to be substantial over the forecast period, considering the vendors’ efforts in the market.

– The NASA’s Land Information System (LIS) traditionally has been difficult to install due to complex software dependencies. With Docker, LIS installation has become much more straightforward, making it accessible to a larger group of users. This shows how Docker can be used to simplify software installation in a setting that you wouldn’t traditionally associate with DevOps principles or a fixation on continuous delivery. A segment of the bioinformatics industry is also utilizing Docker container images to build BioShadock, a custom Docker registry for bioinformatics tools and software.

Competitive Landscape

The application container market is highly competitive, owing to the presence of many small and large players operating in domestic and international markets. The market appears to be moderately fragmented, with significant players adopting strategies like product innovation, and the emergence of various strat up companies is also underway in the market. Some of the market’s major players are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, among others.

– April 2020 – Docker, announced that it had open-sourced the Compose Specification into a standalone organization on GitHub with open governance. Compose is a tool which id used for defining and running multi-container, cloud-native applications. By evolving the open-source nature of the compose specification, the company is providing an open governance model in which vendors, community members, and users can collaborate innovatively.

– January 2020 – Red Hat, Inc. announced the general availability of Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage 4 to deliver an integrated, multi-cloud experience to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform users. Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage was made easy for applications with traditional as well as emerging workloads regarding the usage of storage resources across clouds, enabling developers to focus on innovation and reducing time to market.

