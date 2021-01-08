Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market Is Expected To Gain Market Growth In The Forecast Period Of 2020 To 2027||athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation., CPSI., Epic Systems Corporation, MEDHOST, McKesson Corporation

App-enabled patient portals market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits associated with the usage of app-enabled patient portals has been directly impacting the growth of the market.

This App-Enabled Patient Portals market research report proves to be very influential in many ways to grow your business. This market report examines the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between top players. The study of this App-Enabled Patient Portals report also assists to figure out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas for the step up of a product. In addition, businesses can be familiar with the extent of the marketing problems, causes of failure for particular product already in the market, and prospective market for a new product to be launched.

The major players covered in the app-enabled patient portals market report are Accenture., Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation., CPSI., Epic Systems Corporation, MEDHOST, McKesson Corporation, SimplePractice, LLC., IntakeQ, My Clients Plus., DICOM Grid, Inc. (dba Ambra Health), Kareo, Inc., vCita, Inc., AlayaCare., Connexin Software, Inc., The Diary Corporation, Cooey., among other domestic and global players.

Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market Scope and Market Size

App-enabled patient portals market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, app-enabled patient portals market is segmented into integrated patient portals and standalone patient portals.

App-enabled patient portals market has also been segmented based on the end user into providers, payers, pharmacies, others.

Based on application, app-enabled patient portals market is segmented into data management, appointment, bill payment, e-check-in and others.

Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market Drivers & Restraints:

The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits associated with the usage of app-enabled patient portals has been directly impacting the growth of the market.

Surging adoption of patient portals solutions among users, increasing demand of EHR solutions, rising popularity of portals among geriatric population are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of the app-enabled patient portals market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

On the other hand, increasing research activities will further create more opportunities for the growth of app-enabled patient portals market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Security concern and data breaching, high investment for set up of patient portal are acting as a market restraint for the growth of app-enabled patient portals during the above mentioned forecast period. On the other hand, increasing problem of health literacy will act as biggest challenge in the growth of the market.

