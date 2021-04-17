Global App Analytics Market by Component, Type, Application and Vertical – Forecast 2024 Industry Insights by Component (Software and Services), by Type (Web Analytics and Mobile Analytics), by Application (User Analytics, Revenue Analytics, Ad Monitoring and Marketing Analytics and App Performance Analytics and Operations), by Vertical (Media and Entertainment, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecom and IT, Retail, Logistics, Travel, Transportation and Hospitality and Others)

The global app analytics market is attributed towards increasing demand for web applications and mobile applications, escalating execution of digital transformation plans and extensive utilization of smartphones for the development of advertisement. Moreover, increasing investment accredited towards analytics technology is another factor pertaining towards the growth of app analytics market across the globe.

On the basis of component, the app analytics market is segmented into software and services. Among these two components, the software segment contributes larger revenue to the market and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed towards increasing role of software amongst various business organizations to improve their revenue and performance of various applications.

On the basis of type, the app analytics market is segmented into web analytics and mobile analytics. Among these two segments, mobile analytics is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Mobile analytics is expanding at a rapid pace due to increasing utilization of these apps by several business organizations for promoting their business activities.

On the basis of application, the app analytics market is segmented into user analytics, revenue analytics, ad monitoring and marketing analytics and app performance analytics and operations. User analytics is further sub categorized into in-behavioral analytics and touch heatmaps. Ad monitoring and marketing analytics are further subdivided into ad attribution analytics, campaign analytics and conversion funnel analysis. Furthermore, app performance analytics and operation is further sub divided into crash analytics, API latency and response time and cross platform analysis.

On the basis of vertical, the global app analytics market is segmented into media and entertainment, banking, financial services, and insurance, telecom and IT, retail, logistics, travel, transportation and hospitality and others.

Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, big data and increasing emphasis of business organizations towards business-driven applications in order to prevent data leakage is the major trend observed in the app analytics market.

Globally industry players in the app analytics market are leveraging market growth through technological upgradation, providing strategic assistance to the clients along with mergers and acquisitions in the market.

Geographically, North America has accounted for the largest share in the app analytics market.

The North American market is also driven by the extensive and early utilization of various evolving technologies such as big data, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT) and DevOps that are enabling the manufacturers and business organizations to effectively integrate app analytics services and solutions into their business operations.