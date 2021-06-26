Global Anxiety Disorder Market To Witness Excellent Growth By 2027||Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Merck & Co., Inc

Global Anxiety Disorder market analysis document gives wide-ranging analysis of the market structure and the evaluations of the various segments and sub-segments of the pharmaceutical industry. This market report takes into account the comprehension of business goals and requirements to bridge the gap by delivering the most proper and suitable solutions. This industry analysis report contains the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2021-2028. The winning Anxiety Disorder report makes organization up to date with the profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics

Anxiety disorder market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of mental health disorders worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the anxiety disorder market are Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Merck & Co., Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Lupin and among.

COVID-19 Impact on Anxiety Disorder Treatment

IMPACT ON DEMAND

The Coronavirus zone is the result of various markets around the world. This is the cause of the widespread closures and isolation that are affecting world economic activity.

A survey by the American Psychological Association, conducted between August 28 and October 5, also found that nearly three out of 10 psychologists (29%) said they had seen more patients in total since the onset of the pandemic. Of the psychologists who treat anxiety disorders, almost three quarters (74%) reported an increase in demand for such treatment and 60% of those who provided treatment for depressive disorders saw an increase. Other treatment areas with significantly increased demand were trauma and stress-related disorders (48%) and sleep disorders (51%).

Coronavirus isolation and anxiety have increased the demand for mental health services. Zoloft’s prescriptions rose 12% year-on-year to USD 4.9 million in March, the highest in the United States, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. Prescriptions fell to 4.5 million in April. Pfizer Inc. said some versions of the Zoloft brand, such as 100 milligram tablets in 100 count milligram tablets in 100 number bottles, were in short supply due to increased demand, according to the FDA’s drug-shortage database.

The impact of COVID-19 has created an opportunity for the number of patients as there is high chance of adverse health effects of COVID-19 on the people.

Enquire Here Get customization & check discount for report @: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-anxiety-disorder-market&kb

Global Anxiety Disorder Market Scope and Market Size

The anxiety disorder market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, patients, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the anxiety disorder market is segmented into panic disorder, agoraphobia, generalized anxiety, social anxiety, specific phobia and others

On the basis of treatment, the anxiety disorder market is segmented into medications, therapy and others. Medication further divided into anti-anxiety, antidepressants and beta-blockers. Therapy includes stress management techniques, cognitive behavioural therapy.

On the basis of patients, the anxiety disorder market is segmented into inpatients, outpatients

Route of administration segment of anxiety disorder market is segmented into oral and others

On the basis of end-users, the anxiety disorder market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, anxiety disorder market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy others

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Anxiety Disorder Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing 2020

Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

Part 06: Customer Landscape

Part 07: Anxiety Disorder Market Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

Americas – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

EMEA – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

APAC – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers And Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 10: Anxiety Disorder Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning Of Vendors

Request for Detailed TOC: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-anxiety-disorder-market&kb

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Anxiety Disorder industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Anxiety Disorder Market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact the Global Anxiety Disorder Market most. The data analysis present in the Anxiety Disorder report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or restrainers on Anxiety Disorder business.

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com