Global Antiviral Oral Liquid Market Status and Trend analysis 2020-2028, Top Key Players Pfizer,Roche,Novartis,Merck

The pharmaceutical drug delivery technology market is projected to reach USD xxbillion by 2028 from USD xx billion in 2020, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in the biologics market, and technological advancements and new product launches. Due to the outbreak of corona virus globally, there is a sudden rise in the demand for pharmaceutical drugs largely in infectious application.

Pfizer,Roche,Novartis,Merck,GlaxoSmithKline,Johnson and Johnson,AbbVie

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Syrup

Oral suspension

Oral solution

Oral drop

Oral emulsion

Mixture

Adults

Children

In 2020, Johnson & Johnson, Inc collaborated with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to expedite development and strengthen access through production of coronavirus vaccine.

In 2020, Johnson & Johnson, Inc collaborated with MeiraGTx Holdings Plc (US) to develop, manufacture and commercialize its clinical stage inherited retinal disease drug portfolio

In 2019, Novartis signed an agreement with Shionogi (Japan) to commercialize new treatment, Rizmoic (Naldemedine) for Opiod-induced constipation in key European countries of Germany, UK and Netherlands, with rights of first refusal for some other European markets.

Table of Content:

Global Antiviral Oral Liquid Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 3: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 5: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Market.

Chapter 6: Development Trend of Global Antiviral Oral Liquid market

Continue for TOC………

