Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

The global antisense & rnai therapeutics market is expected to grow from $1.11 billion in 2020 to $1.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.

Request For The Sample Of The Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3389&type=smp

The antisense & RNAi therapeutics market consists of sales of antisense & RNAi therapeutics products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that develop antisense & RNAi therapeutics to treat various diseases. RNA interference (RNAi)-based and RNA-based antisense oligonucleotide therapies are advanced methods used for the treatment of various respiratory diseases including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. In addition to this, antisense & RNAi therapeutics finds its application in curing cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and genetic disorders.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=3389

The antisense & rnai therapeutics market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the antisense & rnai therapeutics market are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma Ltd., Gene Signal, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Marina Biosciences, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi S.A, Acuitas Therapeutics, Antisense Therapeutics Ltd., Arbutus Biopharma (formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals), Bio-Path Holdings Inc., Calando Pharmaceuticals, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Gradalis, iCo Therapeutics, miRagen Therapeutics, Olix Pharmaceuticals, OncoGeneX Pharmaceuticals, Lorus Therapeutics (Aptose Biosciences), Regulus Therapeutics, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Rxi Pharmaceuticals, Santaris Pharma A/S (Roche), Sarepta Therapeutics, Silence Therapeutics Plc, Sirnaomics Inc., Tekmira Pharmaceuticals, Cenix BioScience, Sirnaomics.

The global antisense & RNAi therapeutics market is segmented –

1) By Technology: RNA Interference, Antisense RNA

2) By Route of Administration: Pulmonary Delivery, Intravenous Injections, Intra-dermal Injections, Intraperitoneal Injections, Topical Delivery, Other Delivery Methods

3) By Indication: Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), Respiratory Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Other

Read More On The Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antisense-and-rnai-therapeutics-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

The antisense & rnai therapeutics market report describes and explains the global antisense & rnai therapeutics market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The antisense & rnai therapeutics report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global antisense & rnai therapeutics market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global antisense & rnai therapeutics market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Characteristics Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Product Analysis Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Market Background: Pharmaceuticals Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model