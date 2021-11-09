Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market reached a value of nearly $3,677.3 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.2% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $3,677.3 million in 2020 to $5,660.6 million in 2025 at a rate of 9.0%. The growth is mainly due to the growing demand for antisense and RNAi therapeutics due to COVID-19 which is expected to drive the demand for antisense and RNAi therapeutics. The market is expected to grow to $8,261.2 million in in 2030 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The antisense and RNAi therapeutics market consists of sales of antisense and RNAi therapeutics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that develop and manufacture antisense and RNAi therapeutics to treat various diseases. RNA interference (RNAi)-based and RNA-based antisense oligonucleotide therapies are advanced methods used for the treatment of various diseases including cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, respiratory disorders, and neurological disorders.

The antisense & rnai therapeutics market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the antisense & rnai therapeutics market are Biogen Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Moderna, Inc.

The antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented by technology, by route of administration, by indication and by geography.

Segmentation by Technology

The report provides the following market segmentation by technology.

The antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented by technology into

a) By RNA Interference

b) Antisense RNA

Segmentation by Route of Administration

The antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is also segmented by route of administration into:

a) Intravenous injections

b) Intra Dermal injunctions

c) Other delivery methods

Segmentation by Indication

The antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is also segmented by indication into:

a) Oncology

b) Cardiovascular device

c) Respiratory disorders

d) Neurological disorders

e) Infectious disease

f) Other diseases

The antisense & rnai therapeutics market report describes and explains the global antisense & rnai therapeutics market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The antisense & rnai therapeutics report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global antisense & rnai therapeutics market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global antisense & rnai therapeutics market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

