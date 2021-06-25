Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Size, Covid-19 Impact, Analysis, Insights, Share, Developments, Forecast to 2027||Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Tekmira Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma, Sanofi, Ionis Pharmaceuticals
ANTISENSE AND RNAI THERAPEUTICS MARKET is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of the genetic diseases, neurological disorders, and advancement in the biotechnological sector are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.
The major players covered in the antisense and RNAi therapeutics markets are Astellas Pharma Inc, Quark, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Tekmira Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma, Sanofi, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Silence Therapeutics, Cenix BioScience, Sirnaomics, CureVac AG, BioNTech SE, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Arbutus Biopharma, Marina Biotech, Inc and among others.
The core objectives of this report are:
- To analyze the status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market factors, and key players in the global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics market.
- To present the development of Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics market in the United States, Europe, and China.
- To summarize the key players tactically and analyze their development plans and strategies comprehensively.
- To reveal and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
- To discuss the future aspects impacting the global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics market in every possible way.
- To study the competition of market providers based on the factors such as innovation, reputation, pricing, service, promotion, and distribution.
- To gather the most important data from the research while arranging it in a proper manner so that the analysis is more efficient and effective.
Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Drivers:
Rising prevalence of the genetic diseases, neurological disorders and advancement in the biotechnological sector are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.
Advancement in the treatment options to target specificity and selectivity accelerates the growth of antisense and RNAi therapeutics market. Rapid adoption of newer formulations and novel drug delivery drives the RNA therapeutics market growth. In addition, approval and launch of RNA therapeutics is one of the impactful reasons that plays an immense role in the growth of this market.
Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Restraints:
Furthermore, special designation from the regulatory authority for novel therapies can consider the key factors to drive the market growth.
Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Scope and Market Size
Antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of indication, technology, and route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.
- On the basis of indication, the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into oncology, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), respiratory disorders, neurological disorders, infectious diseases and others.
- The technology segment for antisense and RNAi therapeutics market includes RNA Interference, Antisense RNA. The RNA interference segment is further categorized into small interfering RNA (siRNA) and microRNAs (miRNAs).
- Route of administration segment of antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into pulmonary delivery, intravenous injections, intra-dermal, intraperitoneal, topical and others.
- On the basis of end-user, the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others
- Antisense and RNAi therapeutics market has also been segmented based on the distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy others.
There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Antisense and RNAi therapeutics market
Chapter 1, Definition, Specifications and Classification of Antisense and RNAi therapeutics , Applications of Antisense and RNAi therapeutics , Market Segment by Regions;
Chapter 2, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;
Chapter 3, Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Antisense and RNAi therapeutics, Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;
Chapter 4, Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);
Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan, Antisense and RNAi therapeutics Segment Market Analysis (by Type);
Chapter 7 and 8, The Antisense and RNAi therapeutics Segment Market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis of Antisense and RNAi therapeutics
Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type Invasive Antisense and RNAi therapeutics , Non-Invasive Antisense and RNAi therapeutics , Market Trend by Application;
Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;
Chapter 11, The Consumers Analysis of Global Antisense and RNAi therapeutics;
Chapter 12, Antisense and RNAi therapeutics Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, Antisense and RNAi therapeutics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
