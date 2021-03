Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market By Key Players, Type, Application, Region, and Forecast 2021-2027||Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Tekmira Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma, Sanofi, Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A new Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics market research report has been added to the repository of Data Bridge Market Research which aims to give a complete overview of the Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics market. This report has been designed with purpose of enlightening the readers with deep market insights such as its definition, share, trends, volume and demand/supply. It considers different key players prevailing in the market and evaluates different socio-economic, political and other technological factors affecting the Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics market growth. To analyze the consumers’ inclination and desire, this Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics market uses different market research methodologies and tools.

Antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of the genetic diseases, neurological disorders and advancement in the biotechnological sector are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the antisense and RNAi therapeutics markets are Astellas Pharma Inc, Quark, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Tekmira Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma, Sanofi, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Silence Therapeutics, Cenix BioScience, Sirnaomics, CureVac AG, BioNTech SE, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Arbutus Biopharma, Marina Biotech, Inc and among others.

Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Scope and Market Size

Antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of indication, technology, and route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of indication, the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into oncology, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), respiratory disorders, neurological disorders, infectious diseases and others. The technology segment for antisense and RNAi therapeutics market includes RNA Interference, Antisense RNA. The RNA interference segment is further categorized into small interfering RNA (siRNA) and microRNAs (miRNAs). Route of administration segment of antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into pulmonary delivery, intravenous injections, intra-dermal, intraperitoneal, topical and others. On the basis of end-user, the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others .



Antisense and RNAi therapeutics market has also been segmented based on the distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy others.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share over coming years for the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market due to increase in rate of genetic disorders and number of FDA approval drugs.

Key Market Development:

In August 2018, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc received an approval from the FDA for Onpattro (patisiran) contains a transthyretin-directed small interfering RNA for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults. The approval of Onpattro, RNA based therapy offers patients an innovative treatment for their symptoms that targets the underlying basis of this disease.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

