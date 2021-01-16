Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market is expected to reach US$ 13682 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the Forecast Period, due to rising number of surgical procedures globally, says Absolute Markets Insights

Skin Bacteria is one of the most common causes of post-operative surgical wound infections. These wipes help in skin cleaning before the surgery and helps to prevent the infection spreading at the surgical sites. The wipes tend to contain a chemical named Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) that kills bacteria on skin that could possibly cause wound infection. These agents can be further classified into aqueous-based or alcohol-based solutions. The alcohol based solutions provide are quick and durable in nature and prevents the microbes from spreading further. In August 2019, Eisai Co., Ltd. announced the launch of antimicrobial wet wipes that is expected to contain long-acting antimicrobial agent at drug stores and hospital pharmacies worldwide. The agent named ETAK has been used in the wipes, developed by Professor Hiroki Nikawa of the Department of Oral Biology and Engineering at Hiroshima University’s Graduate School of Biomedical and Health Sciences. The adhesive component of ETAK primarily binds the antimicrobial component to the area wiped, preserving the effect of anti-microbes for at least a week. The elimination of microbes is familiar among the consumers such as mothers having small children.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of antimicrobial wipes market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Factors such as recommendations from social media and dermatologists amongst other promotional activities have increased the consumer awareness regarding personal hygiene and health. This factor has in turn increased the demand for wet tissues and wipes to not only maintain the skin health but also prevent any microorganisms entering the skin. Apart from antimicrobial properties, these wipes exhibit moisturizing and exfoliating properties also.

Wet wipes is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period as they include multi-functional properties. Introduction of soft and textured fabric that gently cleanses the skin without irritation has increased the demand for the product type. Such a factor is expected to increase the demand for the global antimicrobial wipes over the forecast period.

The supermarkets/hypermarkets accounted the largest share in 2018 and are expected to continue the same trend over the forecast period. Consumers tend to scrutinize the products themselves and ensure the presence of necessary ingredients.

Kids capture the highest share in 2018 as they are susceptible to wide range of diseases and their immunity towards fighting any bacteria type is far less than any other age group.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth owing to the introduction of branded products. Also, China is considered to be having the highest diabetes cases. This in turn increases the scope of rising number of wound cases in the region

Some of the players operating in the antimicrobial wipes market are Reckitt Benckiser, Pureen Malaysia, Lam Soon Group, Tidy Non-Woven Sdn. Bhd, Unicharm Corporation, Watsons and other market participants

Antimicrobial Wipes Market:

By Type

Wet

Dry

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket/Supermarkets

Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

By Age Group

Kids

Tween

Teen

Adults

By Fragrance

Lightly Scented

Scented

Fragrance-Free

Unscented

Hypoallergenic

By Package

Tub

Pack

Softpack

By Product Type

Disposable

Non-Disposable

By Usage

On the Go

Singles

Big Ones

Canisters

By Application

Sanitizing

Skin Care

Wound Cleaning

Others

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

