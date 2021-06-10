Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Swot and Opportunities Trends Analysis Report Synthetic organic compounds are expected to be the fastest growing segment in the antimicrobial textile market by 2027

Antimicrobial textiles are extensively used in various applications such as medical textiles, commercial textiles, apparels, home textiles, industrial textiles and others. Two prominent raw materials combine to form antimicrobial textiles called, fabric and antimicrobial active agents. The growth of antimicrobial textiles is driven by the measure of preventing Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) so as to prevent widespread outbreak of diseases. Also, rising awareness for health and hygiene has led to growing demand for materials with hygienic attributes. Synthetic organic compounds are expected to be the fastest growing segment as they are less expensive than metal & metallic salts and bio-based active agents. Synthetic organic compounds include quaternary ammonium compounds, triclosan, polyhexamethylene biguanides (PHMB). Quaternary ammonium compounds are expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Some compounds such as triclosan and PHMB are banned in some regions of the world, which might have an adverse impact on the growth of overall synthetic organic compounds. Synthetic organic compounds are highly efficient against a broad spectrum of microbes which is thereby expected to drive the demand for antimicrobial textile market.

Medical is projected to grow to be the largest segment during the forecast period. Medical textiles include attire, sheets & blankets, surgical supplies & wipes, and other such applications. Antimicrobial textiles are used to mitigate risk of danger as these textiles come directly in contact with skin increasing the chances of infections. Additionally, these textiles are exposed to a variety of atmospheres which lead to increased exposure to harmful microbes, and become a carrier for infections; hence their usage becomes necessary in hospitals.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share in the foam glass market, is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Consumer awareness regarding spreads of the disease demands for better quality materials with regard to the maintenance of health and hygiene will drive the antimicrobial textile market in the region. Key market players include Givaudan SA (Switzerland), Firmenich SA (Switzerland), International Flavors & Fragrances (US), Symrise AG (Germany), Takasago International Corporation (Japan), Mane SA (France), Robertet SA (France), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd. (Japan), Bell Flavors & Fragrances (US).

