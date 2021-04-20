Global Antimicrobial Scrubs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35% over the Forecast Period, says Absolute Markets Insights

The continuous developments in the antimicrobial properties of textiles have fueled the adoption of these enhanced textiles in medical garments application for catering the safety requirements. Scrubs wore by healthcare professionals are being made from latest antimicrobial textiles to curb the spread of infections from pathogens which are hitched on these scrubs. To garner revenue from this trend, industry players are innovating advanced and cost-effective solutions in antimicrobial scrubs field. Silver is the most common, antimicrobial additive used in textiles, but the high price of this metal makes the antimicrobial scrubs with silver additives costly. To overcome the cost barrier industry players have introduced novel offerings with cost-effective antimicrobial additives. For instance, LifeThreads LLC introduced a product line of garments for healthcare professionals in 2015 which is based on their proprietary antimicrobial active ingredient which has been tested successfully by scientific research laboratory ResInnova Laboratories for reducing harmful bacteria concentrations by 99.99%. This technology incorporates zinc pyrithione, unlike other market players, which displays antimicrobial and antifungal properties. This newly introduced ingredient also has less coast compared to silver based antimicrobial solutions. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has burdened the healthcare facilities across the globe with high flow of patients. The healthcare professionals treating the active coronavirus patients have to adhere to precautionary measures for avoiding the spread of this infectious disease which is anticipated to create high demand for low price antimicrobial scrubs. Thus, the emerging advanced technologies are anticipated to further boost the demand of global antimicrobial scrubs market over the forecast years.

The ongoing studies on bacterial contamination of healthcare workers’ uniform has created a sense of awareness among the healthcare entities. Governments across continents are striving to contain the healthcare-associated infections (infection spread while being treated in medical facility). For instance, U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agency has conducted a series of surveys with latest one in 2017, to collect data on healthcare-associated infections and create policies to reduce these infections. These research activities and government and government initiatives have created awareness among healthcare entities to adopt antimicrobial scrubs. For instance, major healthcare providers such as Baptist Health, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals Emergency Departments, Flagler Hospital amongst others have adopted antimicrobial protective clothing to protect patients and staff from healthcare-associated infections. Thus, the growing adoption of antimicrobial scrubs from healthcare entities owing to the rise in awareness is anticipated to propel the growth of global antimicrobial scrubs market over the next eight years.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of antimicrobial scrubs market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global antimicrobial scrubs market is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 30% over the forecast period owing to the rise in spread of healthcare-associated infections.

Based on the application, unisex apparels held a significant share of global antimicrobial scrubs market in 2018 owing to its interchangeability leading to high preference from healthcare professionals.

Based on type of distribution channel, online segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to its high convenience in a digitalized era and consumer adoption of the same.

North America held the highest market share in global antimicrobial scrubs market in 2018 owing to presence of high number of medical professionals in the region. For instance, U.S. Bureau Of Labor Statistics claims that in February 2020, there were more than 20 million employees in the healthcare sector.

Some of the players operating in the antimicrobial scrubs market are Aegle Gear, Blue Sky Scrubs, Careismatic, Copper Medical, FIGS, INC., FITScrubs Inc., GREY’S ANATOMY (GORD0N APPAREL), LifeThreads LLC, Medelita and Prime Medical Apparel LLC amongst others.

Global Antimicrobial Scrubs Market:

By Type of Clothing

Gowns

Jackets

Pants

Tops

Hats

Shoes

Lab Coat

Athletic Shoe

Tees & Polos

Others (Clogs, Skirts, etc.)

By Application

Men

Women

Unisex

By Stretch Category

Stretch

Non-stretch

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

