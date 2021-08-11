Global Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview The Business Research Company’s ‘Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Global Market Report 2021 - By Type of Material (Metallic Coatings, Non Metallic Coatings), By Device Type (Catheters, Implantable Devices, Surgical Instruments), By Application (Orthopedics, General Surgery, Dentistry, Cardiovascular, Gynecology), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), COVID-19 Implications and Growth’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.

The global antimicrobial medical device coatings market is expected to grow from $1.51 billion in 2020 to $1.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The antimicrobial medical device coatings market is expected to reach $2.97 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.8%.

The antimicrobial medical device coatings market consists of sales of antimicrobial medical device coatings by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture antimicrobial coatings for medical devices. Chemicals are used in antimicrobial coatings to prevent pathogen growth by disrupting cellular membranes. In other words, an antimicrobial coating is a chemical substance that is applied to a surface to prevent disease-causing microorganisms from growing. These coatings not only improve the surface’s durability, appearance, corrosion resistance, and so on, but they also protect it against disease-causing bacteria.

The antimicrobial medical device coatings market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the antimicrobial medical device coatings market are AST Products Inc, BioInteractions LTD, Covalon Technologies LTD, Royal DSM, Hydromer, BASF SE, Sciessent LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Kraton Corporation, Sono-Tek Corporation, and Microban International.

The global antimicrobial medical device coatings market is segmented –

1) By Type of Material: Metallic Coatings, Non Metallic Coatings

2) By Device Type: Catheters, Implantable Devices, Surgical Instruments, Others

3) By Application: Orthopedics, General Surgery, Dentistry, Cardiovascular, Gynecology, Others

4) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The antimicrobial medical device coatings market report describes and explains the global antimicrobial medical device coatings market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The antimicrobial medical device coatings report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global antimicrobial medical device coatings market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global antimicrobial medical device coatings market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

