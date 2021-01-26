Global Antiemetics Software Market Analysis highlights the impact of Covid-19 (2020-2028) | Top Players like Abbott,Astellas Pharma,Aphios Corp.,Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Antiemetics Market Research Report 2020-2028

Antiemetics are drugs used for treating the side effects of other medications including opoid analgesics, chemotherapy and general anesthetics. These therapeutic agents are also effective against nausea and vomiting caused due to several medical conditions such as sickness, dizziness, pregnancy, emotional stress and food poisoning.

Key Players:

Abbott,Astellas Pharma,Aphios Corp.,Aurobindo Pharma,Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd.

Global Antiemetics Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market split by Type can be divided into:

5-HT3 receptor antagonists

Dopamine antagonists

NK1 receptor antagonist

Antihistamines (H1 histamine receptor antagonists)

Cannabinoids

Benzodiazepines

Anticholinergics

Steroids

Others

Market split by Application can be divided into:

Chemotherapy

Motion sickness

Gastroenteritis

General anesthetics

Opioid analgesics

Dizziness

Pregnancy

Food poisoning

Emotional stress

Others

Table of Content:

Market Overview

Competition Analysis by Players

Company (Top Players) Profiles

Antiemetics Market Size by Type and Application

US Market Status and Outlook

Antiemetics Market Status and Outlook

Japan Market Development Status and Outlook

China Market Status and Outlook

India Antiemetics Market Status and Outlook

Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook

Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

Market Dynamics

Market Effect Factor Analysis

Research Finding/ Conclusion

Appendix.

