Global Anticoagulant Reversal Medicine Market Has Shown Massive Growth at a +14% of CAGR by 2021-2028 with Boehringer Ingelheim, Bausch Health Companies, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, SGPharma Pvt. Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, Portola Pharmaceuticals, CSL Behring, Octapharma AG

Approval and launch of new therapies, the increasing importance of bleeding disorders, and the rise in the incidence of desirable anticoagulant therapy are some of the major elements driving the market. Approval and introduction of new reversal agents for anticoagulants are noteworthy driving the market.

When an anticoagulation reversal drug is needed due to uncontrolled or life-threatening bleeding, this reversal agent is suggested for patients treated with apixaban and rivaroxaban. The expected introduction of Andexxa under an early confer program with Generation 1 product. However, the company declared the first sale of Ondexxya in Europe due to a huge number of patients taking Factor Xa inhibitor in the region as debated to the U.S. Andexxa received both FDA development therapy and U.S. orphan drug designations.



The Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market was valued at USD 700 million and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of +14% from 2021 to 2028.

The idarucizumab segment accounted for a huge share of 40 percent and is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period. This is attributed to the high-income generation by idarucizumab in major geographies. Based on product type, the market is split into prothrombin complex concentrates, phytonadione, andexanet alfa, idarucizumab, protamine.



Key Players:

Portola Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

CSL Behring

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Octapharma AG

Reddy’s Laboratories

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

SGPharma Pvt. Ltd.

Alps Pharmaceutical Ind. Co., Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi AG

The andexanet alfa split is anticipated to expand at a remunerative CAGR during the forecast period due to the approval and introduction of andexanet alfa in key markets. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services set a permanent J-code for Andexxa, facilitating its reimbursement in the hospital outpatient settings. Thus, a favorable reimbursement scenario for andexanet alfa in key markets is predicted to support the segment growth throughout the forecast period.

North America held a huge revenue share of 40 percent and is expected to maintain the lead over the forecast period. The U.S. accounted for the dominating share in the North American market. Key factors contributing to its growth include huge healthcare expenditure and favorable healthcare reimbursement policies for costly drugs. In addition, the easy presence of these reversal drugs during emergency conditions is propelling the regional market.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The presence of a huge target population in emerging economies, like China, has noteworthy supported the regional market growth. In addition, increasing understanding and rising incidence of bleeding disorders in the region are steering the demand for anticoagulant reversal drugs in this region.



Product Type Outlook:-

Prothrombin Complex Concentrates

Phytonadione

Andexanet Alfa

Idarucizumab

Protamine

Distribution Channel Outlook:-

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America



Detailed TOC of Anticoagulant Reversal Medicine Market Market Research Report-

– Anticoagulant Reversal Medicine Market Introduction and Market Overview

– Anticoagulant Reversal Medicine Market Market, by Application

– Anticoagulant Reversal Medicine Market Industry Chain Analysis

– Anticoagulant Reversal Medicine Market Market, by Type

– Industry Manufacture, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

– Industry Value ($) by Region

– Anticoagulant Reversal Medicine Market Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

– Major Region of Anticoagulant Reversal Medicine Market Market

i) Global Anticoagulant Reversal Medicine Market Sales

ii) Global Anticoagulant Reversal Medicine Market Revenue & market share

– Major Companies List

– Conclusion

