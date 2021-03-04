Global antibody drug conjugates market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2020 – 2027 | DBMR

Antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of cancer related disorders worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

Growing cases of breast cancer in female, increased research and clinical trials and rising prevalence of cancer worldwide will boost up the antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market. But, stringent FDA guidelines for the drug approval of new drug & adverse effect after the treatment may hamper the global antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market.

The antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market is segmented on the basis of target, indication, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of target, the market is segmented into antibody-protein toxin conjugates, antibody-chelated radionuclide conjugates, antibody-small-molecule drug conjugates and antibody-enzyme conjugates

The indication for antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market includes lymphoma, breast cancer, brain tumor, lung cancer, ovarian cancer and others

On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, others

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market are Seattle Genetics, Inc., Genentech Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd., Bristol -Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Inc. Immunomedics Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED., and AbbVie Inc., among others.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

Antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

