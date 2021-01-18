Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market 2021:Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments ||Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd., Bristol -Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Inc. Immunomedics Inc

The Antibody drug conjugates report published by Data Bridge Market research is the representation of data and analysis of the market. It gives detailed analysis of the current market scenario and a market forecast till 2027. The data included in this Antibody drug conjugates report provides detailed information of the geographic landscape, competitive scenarios and upcoming opportunities in the Industry. The inclusion of the statistical records in the Antibody drug conjugates report helps in authenticating the results that are being presented and thus provide a clear vision and indication to clients in understanding the response of the participants.

Antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of cancer related disorders worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market are Seattle Genetics, Inc., Genentech Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd., Bristol -Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Inc. Immunomedics Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED., and AbbVie Inc., among others.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

Antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market Country Level Analysis

Antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market are analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, indication, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, in Middle East and Africa.

North America accounts the largest market share due to the presence of key manufacture of the product, high research and development and healthcare expenditure and skilled professionals. Europe is considered to be second largest market for antibody drug conjugates due to increased cancer & bone marrow surgeries. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share over coming years for the antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market due to increased government awareness programs and number of generic drugs.

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market Scope and Market Size

The antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market is segmented on the basis of target, indication, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of target, the market is segmented into antibody-protein toxin conjugates, antibody-chelated radionuclide conjugates, antibody-small-molecule drug conjugates and antibody-enzyme conjugates

The indication for antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market includes lymphoma, breast cancer, brain tumor, lung cancer, ovarian cancer and others

On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, others

