Global Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement Market key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Till 2026
Competitive Landscape
Some of the players in the Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement market includes Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Tecres s.p.a., DePuy Synthes, Teknimed, Exactech, Inc., Heraeus Holding and others.
Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement market: Segmentation
By Loaded Antibody Type:
- Tobramycin
- Gentamicin
- Vancomycin
- Others
By Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Mail Order Pharmacies
- Drug Stores
For reducing bone infections, several strategies have been adopted in the last few years such as stringent and efficient antiseptic operative procedures and systemic antibiotic prophylaxis. The rate of infections has observed a significant reduction from 5–10% to approximately 1-2% during the last twenty years. Among these procedures, the use of antibiotic enriched bone cement is widely used. There exist several issues which are still controversial regarding the use of antibiotic-loaded bone cement such as bacterial adhesion, antibiotic resistance as well as modification in the mechanical properties of the bone cement.
Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:
- North America (USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)
