Global Anti-Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market 2020 With COVID 19 Impact Analysis| Leading Players In-depth Analysis Research Report Foresight to 2027

Global anti-tuberculosis therapeutics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period.

The major players covered in the anti-tuberculosis therapeutics market are Sanofi, Novartis AG, Endo International plc, CMP Pharma, STI Pharma, LLC, Akorn Incorporated, Lupin, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Lannett, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Fresenius Kabi AG among others.

Market Drivers And Restraints

The growth of anti-tuberculosis therapeutics market enhanced by the growing cases of tuberculosis and rise in research and development activities. In addition, advances in the formulation such as fixed dose combination and cost-effective treatment are some of the impacting factors for the demand of anti-tuberculosis therapeutics. Nevertheless, product recalls coupled with shortage of drugs are the factors that hinder the growth of this market.

Global Anti-Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market Scope and Market Size

Anti-tuberculosis therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of diseases type, treatment type, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of diseases type, the global anti-tuberculosis therapeutics market is segmented into active TB and latent TB

Based on treatment type, the anti-tuberculosis therapeutics market is segmented into first-line of drugs, second-line of drugs and others. The first-line of drugs is further segmented into isoniazid, ethambutol, rifampin and others. The second-line of treatment is further sub-segmented into thiacetazone, paraaminosalicyclic acid (PAS) and others.

Route of administration segment for anti-tuberculosis therapeutics market is categorized into oral, parenteral and others

On the basis of end-users, the anti-tuberculosis therapeutics market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the anti-tuberculosis therapeutics market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

