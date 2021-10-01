Global Anti-Static Films Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global anti-static films market is expected to grow from $480.04 million in 2020 to $509.35 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The anti-static films market is expected to reach $643.58 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

The anti-static films market consists of sales of anti-static films by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture anti-static films that protect package components from internal static electricity generation. A single layer of non-amide polyethylene is used to create the anti-static film. These are non-corrosive films that are used to preserve static-sensitive items, such as electronic components and commodities. The film has good mechanical qualities and helps to minimize static charge in electronic components and sensitive electronic equipment.

The anti-static films market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the anti-static films market are Achilles Corporation, Toyobo Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Toray Plastics Inc., Wiman Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Klockner Pentaplast Group, Blueridge Films Inc., and Unitika Ltd.

The global anti-static films market is segmented –

1) By Material Type: Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate(PET), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Others

2) By Application: Bags And Pouches, Liners, Wraps, Tapes, Clamshells, Others

3) By Industry Vertical: Electronics, Pharmaceutical And Healthcare, Automotive, Others

The anti-static films market report describes and explains the global anti-static films market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The anti-static films report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global anti-static films market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global anti-static films market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

